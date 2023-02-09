#GameTechie
Is Hogwarts Legacy on Game Pass?
Or will you have to buy it to play?
Quick Answer: No, Hogwarts Legacy is not available to play with Game Pass. However, that could eventually change in the future.
Hogwarts Legacy is finally here. Fans of the Harry Potter franchise have been waiting years for this game.
It’s an open-world action RPG full of magical combat and exploration. You play as a fifth-year student in his first year at Hogwarts.
Amidst a Goblin Rebellion and a growing group of Dark Wizards, you’ll have to complete your Ministry of Magic field guide to power up your magical capabilities.
Hogwarts Legacy is available on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC on February 10, 2023; Xbox One and PS4 in April; and Nintendo Switch on July 25, 2023.
But is it available on Xbox Game Pass? Great question; let’s figure this one out together.
Can you play Hogwarts Legacy on Xbox Game Pass?
Short answer: No
Unfortunately, for Game Pass subscribers, Hogwarts Legacy is unavailable through the subscription service.
There haven’t been any talks or rumors about the game coming to Game Pass. Although, that’s definitely a possibility.
Hogwarts Legacy is a huge title from Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche Studios. It’s rare for major games like this to release on Game Pass unless they’re from under Microsoft’s umbrella of studios.
But there’s still a chance for the game to come to Game Pass down the line. Warner Bros. will want to get as many people as possible to pay full price for the game after its initial release.
And after that, the company might strike a deal with Microsoft to bring the game to Game Pass.
But until that potentially happens, you’ll have to purchase Hogwarts Legacy the old-fashioned way.
