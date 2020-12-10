A month does not go by without a new mobile phone entering the market. Samsung is one of the leading developers of Android mobile devices and in August they released a new addition to their Galaxy Note range, the 20 Ultra. The question is, is the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra a step too far?

Features include a 6.9-inch 120Hz display, 5G speeds, great battery life, fast new chipset, Samsung Notes with the S Pen, and 12GB of RAM. All of these combine to make the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra a tremendous phone for playing games.

The big display makes it ideal for the avid gamer as playing live casino games, like the kind found here can be really difficult on a conventional device. Mobile gaming is typically a hard task due to the restrictive size of the screen, but the Note comes into its own by easily displaying a lot of information and color to the user. The use of a pinpoint precision stylus always helps the user as you’re able to use the Note more like a tablet on key areas of the screen for commands rather than a smudge with a fingertip.

For many people, having the device from their favorite manufacturer is important, even if the differences are minimal. However, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra boasts several industry specifications, including the camera. The camera features a 5x optical zoom, 50x digital zoom, a great range of portrait filters, and is extremely easy to use. The 960fps super slow-motion video remains in place and is fun to use with friends.

The autofocus on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is superior to the previous edition of the phone and you simply cannot get any better in terms of Android camera phones.

Going back to the list of features above and the RAM is actually more than you will find in some laptops. That begs the question, who really needs that in a mobile phone, and what is the downside to all of this?

When you see the size of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, you begin to question whether Samsung has taken things too far with this device. It is huge and you cannot really do justice to the size of the phone without having it in your hand. For those who enjoy having a mobile phone they can slip in and out of their pocket easily, this device is going to come as a bit of shock.

Clearly, space is required to produce a device with a fantastic range of specifications you will find in the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. However, when you add the size of the camera bump to the overall measurements of the handset, one does begin to question whether the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is takings things too far.

The price of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be eye-watering to many consumers. It is possible to pick up the device on a monthly contract to lower the initial cost but at the time of writing it will set you back at least £60 per month or just over £1,000 to purchase outright.

There are many things to like about the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and for some, it will be enough to spend big on a device that pushes the boundaries between mobile phone and laptop.

