Is the Galaxy Z flip the next step in mobile design?

Innovation is so important in mobile design, well any industry really. Why stand still when big steps forward can be made? Samsung definitely doesn’t intend to do that and has launched the Galaxy Z Flip. Is this the next step in mobile design? The answer is a resounding ‘Yes.’

Samsung is never afraid to show the confidence they have in their products. The Galaxy Z flip has been described as “statement-making.” It’s not just another smartphone it’s a foldable smartphone. As Samsung says it’s been designed for “those who see cutting-edge technology as a way to express themselves.”

Ok that may well just be the comments of a talented publicity writer, but this is a special smart phone. It’s bold and stylish but that’s to be expected, where it’s different is the foldable glass. Their glowing comments on this wonderful product say its foldable glass “bends the laws of physics.” A Nobel prize probably isn’t on the way, but this helps make the smartphone even more compact.

This helps solve the problem of the need for larger screens. An increase in the size of the smartphone wasn’t ideal. Creating foldable smartphones is an ideal solution. That works perfectly with this phone which has a 6.7 inch display.

It can be folded up, so it fits perfectly in the palm of your hand. It can easily be placed in the back pocket of your trousers or fit easily inside your clutch bag. This is a big improvement on the initial foldable phone that wasn’t that well received on release.

Changes have been made to the size of the screen, its look and price. Massive improvements have been made. It appears that Samsung really are a company that pays attention to customer feedback.

How does it do all of this? Well, it’s time to say hello to the Hideaway Hinge. This allows the smartphone to be folded up. Have you ever wondered how watches fit everything into a small space? That ability inspired Samsung and along came this new form of hinge. This takes it into the top bracket of smartphones.

It’ll be interesting in the future to see just what smartphones will look like and how large or small they are. The Galaxy Z Flip may sound like a sporting move, but it is an important step in the future of mobile design.

