Is the VR porn experience really all that?

The porn industry has changed a lot in the digital age, and VR porn is by far one of its greatest advances. It’s really no surprise too that millions of people are getting into it, for it makes a huge difference compared to traditional porn. Due to its realistic feel and complete immersion into the scenes, it can help people deal with loneliness and can be a useful tool for those who struggle with social anxiety.

It could also be a great way to surprise your partner one day by bringing it into your relationship or it could be a fun way to experiment with your own sexuality in ways you wouldn’t quite dare to in the real world.

Let’s start off with what VR porn actually is

If you are completely new to this whole concept of virtual reality, here’s a quick intro. In order to actually watch some adult entertainment with a VR twist, you will need some type of head-mounted display. These vary greatly in price and quality, from the rather expensive Oculus Rift to the cheap as peanuts Google Cardboard.

Of course, you get what you pay for and the quality of your experience will be determined by the tech you invest in. The Google Cardboard acts as a magnifying lens for the phone screen, so you can see individual pixels, but it’s a great option for those who are just starting out. You may also choose to get some sex toys and there are some that are made specifically for VR, but they are optional.

Once you’ve got your tech, you then find the VR porn movie you like, download it to your phone, attach the phone to your head-mounted display and you’re ready to go…or um… come?

The good stuff – it feels super realistic

When you’re watching regular porn you are detached from the scene in front of you and you just have to imagine yourself as one of the characters in the film. However, in VR porn, you have your earbuds in and the goggles over your eyes, which makes this experience completely immersive as you disconnect from the outside world.

As you look up, you’ll see a ceiling, as you look left, there’s a sexy girl in a police uniform ready to handcuff you to the bed for being a naughty boy. You can move your head and focus on anything you want, whether it’s the girl’s breasts or that amazing office desk to the right (mental note: get something that looks similar for the home office). So you are in complete control over what you want to see.

Are the sensations real? Obviously, you can’t actually feel what your avatar is feeling, but it does a great job of tricking your brain into feeling something that isn’t actually there. Have you ever been on a virtual reality roller coaster ride at a theme park? Even though you know you’re not actually moving and that you’re not 50 meters off the ground, you still feel like you are and it really gives you an adrenaline rush because your brain can’t tell the difference between what you’re seeing on the screen and actual reality.

Virtual reality is a great space to try out new fetishes or to be whoever you want to be, for there are no rules and no judgment in the virtual world! You can do almost anything you want, whether it’s to attend a sex party or to just sit and complain about your tough day at work to a pretty, sympathetic face. It might not be real, but it can be very therapeutic!

The downside – it can be a little awkward

In order for the experience to feel life-like, when you put on your headgear and pick a movie, you essentially see yourself from a POV (point of view) perspective. This means that your avatar doesn’t actually move, otherwise you will feel awkward since your physical body is not doing the same thing.

Also if there is a glitch in the movie, you are likely to feel it more than in a traditional 2D porno because you are completely in the zone, which is why it’s important to pick good quality companies when choosing your entertainment.

However, many people would agree that the good definitely outweighs the awkwardness when it comes to VR porn. It may not be perfect yet, but think about the future! Technology is getting better by the day, so it won’t be long until we’re able to project ourselves into the virtual world and use it to be with our long-distance partner that’s thousands of miles away or to switch to any character in a movie at any point, or for HD graphics to be made available on even the cheapest devices. The possibilities are endless and this journey has only just begun!

