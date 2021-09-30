Is your smartphone always low on battery? Get this 20,000 mAh portable charger for just $18

If you’re someone who always finds their smartphone always low on battery, do yourself a favor and pick yourself up a portable battery pack. And if you need one on the cheap, Aukey has this 20,000mAh portable battery charger down to just $18 with promo code 60DEAL. It typically sells for $45.

This power bank is an absolute workhorse. With its 20,000 mAh battery capacity, you can charge an iPhone 11 more than five times over. The two USB-A ports plus the fast-charging USB-C port allows you to charge three devices at once. Recharge the power bank via USB-C or micro-USB.

For $18, this is an incredible deal. Get one of these and you’ll never have to worry about scrambling for a wall outlet to get a charge. Just be sure to use promo code 60DEAL at checkout to get the discount. Click the button below for more information.

