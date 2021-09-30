News
It’s not just you, Slack is down for a lot of users right now
Everyone take the day off, you’ve earned it.
Currently, it is 1:42 PM EST and if you’ve been trying to talk to your team or friends on Slack, you might be having some issues. People instantly migrated to Twitter to vent their frustrations.
It’s not yet clear what users are affected as most of the KnowTechie team isn’t experiencing issues. We’re all US-based, but judging from Twitter, it looks like the issues are affecting users worldwide.
DownDetector is showing a huge spike in users reporting issues with the popular service.
This Slack outage is developing, so we’ll keep checking to see when things get back to normal and update the post appropriately.
