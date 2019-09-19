iVANKY DisplayPort 1.4 cable 6.6 ft high-speed display port cable (black)

iVANKY is stopping at nothing in the production of the latest gadgets that provide exclusive speed without compromising quality. This time, the company has come up with a DisplayPort 1.4 cable that offers high specification technology.

Some of the delicate specifications the USB supports include 8K@60Hz, 5K@60Hz, 4K@144Hz, 4K@60Hz, 2K@165Hz, 2K@144Hz and HDCP 2.2, HDCP 1.4, and HDR among others.

Features

The item comes with inevitably high bandwidth. While some of our competitors struggle with speed, iVANKY 4K@144Hz 1.4 DisplayPort Cable is built with the ability to support a bandwidth of a staggering 32.4 Gbps. Besides, the gadget has a display compression of 1.2 (DSC) and is rated HBR3.

This cable is built using high-quality materials such as aluminum, silver, and nylon.

If you have been struggling with gadgets that do not offer backward compatibility, this will quench your thirst. This iVANKY 4K@144Hz 1.4 DisplayPort Cable is backward compatible with Displayport 1.3/1.2/1.1. You can connect and view data on a large screen.

Designing has always played a big role in how gamers use some gadgets. Fortunately, the manufacturer looks into this matter with your best interests at heart. The latch-free design is perhaps the most versatile yet enticing design we have seen in the industry. Thanks to the ingenious design, you can now plug and unplug the Displayport connector effortlessly.

Still on designing, this cable can stand up to 10000+ plugs and unplugs . The joint, which holds the metallic end to the hard plastic handle, is reinforced properly. The aim is to offer maximum security thus reducing any damage.

The communication tool comes with improved transmission stability. In many cases, gamers complain of loss of signal at a time they seriously need the signal. This may happen due to poor connectivity. However, it is not the case with our product. The silver-plated wire has been exclusively designed to help reduce any loss of signal thus you can be sure of having an unwavering transmission signal.

With our gadget, there is no frame drop. What do we mean? This cable is praised for being FPS-gamer friendly. Without a doubt, you can attest to that, the refresh rate is so high that you will be able to keep your competitor on toes. The most interesting part for this is the 4K@144Hz and 2K@165Hz. These two capabilities will not give your enemy a chance to make any shoddy unseen move.

How would you feel if we told you all your complaints about this iVANKY 4K@144Hz Displayport 1.4 Cable will be heard and handled around the clock? That is exactly what iVANKY give totheir clients. In the event that the item develops problems, they offer an unconditional 54-month warranty. One thing about the warranty is you do not pay a dime. They handle whatever costs that would be needed.

Pros

Very fast.

Versatile

Gamer-friendly.

Extremely lightweight.

Unique latch design.

Doesn’t rust.

Compatible with most available gadgets.

Cons

It overheats after some time.

Conclusion

Looking at all the features, we’d say iVANKY 4K@144Hz 1.4 DisplayPort Cable is one of its kind. The design, fast speed, versatility, and easy compatibility with many gadgets make us recommend it to all gamers who want to keep their competitors at bay.

