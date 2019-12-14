Jackery’s insanely useful portable Power Station is just $175 right now (normally $250)

If you’re still scrambling to get some last-minute shopping done or just looking to splurge a little on yourself, Jackery has a pretty sweet deal going right now. Today only, you can snag this portable Power Station for just $175. It usually sells for $250. That’s a pretty sweet deal.

Sure, the price might sound steep at first, but you’re getting a whole lot value for the price. For example, this power station has a backup 67000mAh lithium battery. That’s a whole lot of charging juice. You’re essentially buying a backup generator. The only difference here is that it doesn’t require gas or fuel. There’s a mess of other features baked into this, so be sure to check out the full list here.

What’s even cooler about this PowerStation is that if you ever run out of juice while you’re out in the wild, you can charge it with a solar panel! And Jackery makes one for it which is also on sale right now. What normally costs $180, the company is offering its rechargeable solar panels for $126.

If you’re someone who enjoys the great outdoors or know someone who does, these portable power stations can come in insanely clutch. You never know when you’ll need it. And might as well buy on at a discount vs. paying the full price for it. Not to mention, these make great holiday gifts too.

