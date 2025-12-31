Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Looking to transform your living room into a personal IMAX without selling a kidney?

JBL’s top-tier Bar 1000MK2 soundbar system just dropped to $899.95 at Crutchfield—that’s a hefty 25% off its usual $1,199.95 price tag.

The JBL Bar 1000MK2 isn’t just another black rectangle to collect dust under your TV. This 7.1.4-channel beast brings legitimate cinema-quality audio to your mediocre Tuesday night streaming sessions.

With true Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, this system literally bounces sound off your ceiling to create a dome of audio that makes you feel like you’re sitting inside the action rather than just staring at it.

JBL Bar 1000MK2 Soundbar 4.4 JBL’s Bar 1000MK2 is basically a full-blown home theater crammed into a single sleek sound bar, slinging real 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos, detachable wireless surrounds, and a 10-inch sub that makes your TV’s built-in speakers sound like a sad phone in a shoebox. Pros: Huge, room-filling Dolby Atmos sound.

Huge, room-filling Dolby Atmos sound. ​Detachable wireless surrounds add real rear channels.

​Detachable wireless surrounds add real rear channels. Big 10-inch sub slams for movies and games.

Big 10-inch sub slams for movies and games. Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Bluetooth built in. Cons: Requires space for bar, sub, and surrounds

Requires space for bar, sub, and surrounds Might be overkill for tiny apartments. Check Availability

What sets this apart from cheaper alternatives is the genuine surround sound setup: detachable wireless rear speakers that you can position anywhere in your room, plus a wireless subwoofer that delivers bass you’ll feel in your chest cavity.

When you’re not using the rear speakers, they reattach to the main bar for charging. That’s some Tony Stark level engineering right there.

Key Takeaways True 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos experience with detachable wireless rear speakers and a subwoofer that will make your neighbors hate you

with detachable wireless rear speakers and a subwoofer that will make your neighbors hate you Multi-room flexibility with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Apple AirPlay 2 support so you can stream from literally any device you own

with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Apple AirPlay 2 support so you can stream from literally any device you own Limited-time pricing that rarely drops this low on a current-gen premium audio system

The Bar 1000MK2 also packs some serious connectivity options.

Beyond the expected HDMI ports, you get Bluetooth for casual streaming, Wi-Fi for higher quality audio, and Apple AirPlay 2 support for the ecosystem devotees. It’s basically future-proof unless we all start communicating telepathically next year.

For context, most soundbars in this price range either skimp on the true surround elements or make you run speaker wire across your living room like it’s 1997.

JBL’s wireless approach means you can have cinema-quality audio without your space looking like a Best Buy stockroom.

Don’t Sleep On This Deal

At $899.95, the JBL Bar 1000MK2 sits in that sweet spot where you’re getting genuinely premium audio without venturing into “I should have just bought a car instead” territory.

This deal knocks it down from “significant investment” to “surprisingly reasonable for what you’re getting.”

Click here to grab the JBL Bar 1000MK2 for $899.95 before the price jumps back up and you’re left explaining to yourself why you’re still using your TV’s built-in speakers like some kind of animal.

JBL Bar 1000MK2 Soundbar 4.4 JBL’s Bar 1000MK2 is basically a full-blown home theater crammed into a single sleek sound bar, slinging real 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos, detachable wireless surrounds, and a 10-inch sub that makes your TV’s built-in speakers sound like a sad phone in a shoebox. Check Availability

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Email * Submit

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news