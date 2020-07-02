Jump on the nostalgia train with the $50 Sega Genesis Mini

If you’re looking to kick up a bit of some sweet Sega nostalgia, please divert your attention to the Sega Genesis Mini. It ships with 42 legendary games (yes, including Earthworm Jim), and two wired controllers. Right now, it’s down to just $50. It usually sells for $80.

The iconic SEGA Genesis console that defined a generation of gaming returns in a slick, miniaturized unit. The SEGA Genesis Mini console is loaded with 40 legendary games and is plug and play ready right out of the box. It’s basically your old Sega Genesis console, but a whole lot smaller.

For $50, you can’t go wrong. I mean, at that price, it probably wouldn’t’ hurt buying a couple. This makes a great gift come holiday season. So yea, jump on this while you can because we’re not sure how long this price is around for. Click the button below for more details.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.