Jumpstart your JavaScript skills with this $13 beginner’s course

Learning to code is more accessible than ever before, but it’s not always easy to know how to get a foot in the door.

Let this 2020 JavaScript Beginner Bootcamp Course be your guide to the fundamentals of one of the world’s most popular programming languages. Start from scratch and quickly learn how to best navigate and use this language to create and launch interactive webpages.

Taught by Rob Merrill, this course will walk you through JavaScript via whiteboard instructional videos. Access 184 lectures and 20 hours of content to look under the hood to understand JavaScript works and how to best use it in a variety of contexts.

As you learn, you can practice JavaScript in your web browser. You’ll be provided with coursework to build projects as you learn concepts to get a taste of building applications on a small scale. Use these tools to start creating interactive web pages and prepare for interviews with whiteboard algorithm challenges.

The 2020 JavaScript Beginner Bootcamp Course is available at 93% off for just $12.99. Start learning JavaScript today at your own pace and wherever you are with this helpful introductory course.

