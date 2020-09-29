Keep one of your most valuable valuables safe with the $99 Cashew Smart Wallet

The amount of valuable information that is kept in your wallet can vary person to person, but keeping that information safe is important to everyone. The thought of losing a wallet is enough to make anyone sweat.

Securing bank information and credit cards or any other valuable information in your wallet might feel safe if it’s stowed in a back pocket or purse, but how safe is your wallet really? Traditional wallets are not ideal because anyone can access your information by opening it. If your wallet is lost on a train or at a restaurant, there is nothing stopping the average person from simply opening the wallet and stealing the most valuable information and cash.

Enter the Cashew Smart Wallet with Biometrics & Bluetooth. The Cashew is the world’s first wallet with a fingerprint reader to ensure that you are the only person accessing the contents inside. By using Bluetooth, the Cashew wallet is always connected to your smartphone, as well, making sure it is always by your side.

Successfully funded on Kickstarter, the Cashew Smart Wallet is on sale for $99.99 — marked down 32 percent from $149 — and reduces the risk of misplaced cards, cash, or Ids. As featured on Digital Trends, Trend Hunter, and Geeky Gadgets, the Cashew Wallet is the best security you can get for one of your most valued valuables.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Take advantage of the multiple security features including Crowdsource GPS that alerts other Cashew users of a wallet loss of theft. The electronic latch secures your wallet and sends an alert to your phone if it’s tampered with and the the buzzer helps you find your wallet if it is misplaced and a single charge of the Cashew can last 9 months. If you are someone who constantly forgets their wallet at home, the Bluetooth on the Cashew Smart Wallet will alert you before you get to far away.

Your wallet is considered one of your valuables for a reason, so don’t miss the chance to get the best security for it with the Cashew Smart Wallet with Biometrics & Bluetooth for only $99.99.

