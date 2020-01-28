Keep your company’s computer inventory organized

Managing your network of computers and assets has become a major requirement for all businesses. No matter the size of your business, the number of computers on the network, or the needs of your company, having the proper software to organize your network is a must. Preventing the worry of dealing with a network malfunction on multiple computers at a time can save your company from financial loss.

Backing up your network onto a hard drive will allow you to restore your inventory back to a safe default in the event of a catastrophe. Finding software online that can help with this process is easy as there are many out there who specialize in organizing networks for companies. Any updates or software you need to download to your network can be done online via a network inventory program.

How to Manage Your Networks

As mentioned above, network management can be done with online software that can compile all information from your network into one place. Organizing spreadsheets with all information available from your network assets can be done with the click of a button. One of the industry leaders in network inventory management is the Total Network Inventory.

Total Network Inventory 4

This is software available online built and managed by Total Network Inventory. This company specializes in organizing and allowing companies to keep better track of their network inventories. The software comes with many features that make network organization possible and easy – computer scanning, network audit databases, flexible reporting processes, easy software, and a visualized network for you to understand.

With TNI 4, you can organize your network into groups based on a given feature, and even separate them into subcategories. TNI 4 allows you to scan any selected computer for the purpose of discovering malicious activity or viruses. Each device once scanned, is stored in a network folder on your computer for later access or protective purposes.

Once you’ve audited the selected computers, TNI 4 allows you to create an active and understandable spreadsheet of the recorded data. The processor will take the input information from your network and organize it into a comprehensive and detailed record. This will give you a ready to view and print a record of all of your network assets.

TNI 4 allows for remote access to all of the stored information as well, meaning you will have access to all comprehensive inventory lists and scanned features. Software deployment is available as well, which allows administrators to distribute any downloads of software to all computers in the network. With TNI 4, this can be done without disturbing the users of the other networks.

Software management

TNI 4 is one of the best software inventory tools. This program will keep your network organized and easy to view. With one click, you can download any programs online to your entire network. Word processors, excel document creators, etc. Any software you need to download to each computer on your network can be done with TNI 4. Updates can all be handled from the main computer that has access to the network as well.

