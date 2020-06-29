Keeping kids safe via location apps

Kids are powerhouses of energy. They can dart from one place to another in a flash. The older they get, the harder it is to monitor their movements. Luckily, unlike previous generations of parents, we are now armed with convenient tech aids.

Whether to use them or not is an ethical question, but the potential of such technology is undeniable. The best free phone tracker apps for parents allow them to monitor location at all times. However, this is not their only function.

The Freedom Dilemma

How much should you restrict your kids’ freedom? Every parent has their own perception of the permissible. Restrictions are not just annoying for your loved one: they may trigger rebellion. Besides, verbal lectures achieve nothing in terms of security, both in the physical and digital worlds.

Child psychologists point out quite a few undesirable consequences, such as deteriorating self-esteem. Kids whose freedom is rigorously controlled are looked down on by peers. In the long run, overprotective parents make it difficult for their kids to develop into mature independent individuals.

With cutting-edge tech solutions, you do not have to openly interfere to know the whereabouts of your kid. This is not just about monitoring school attendance. The urban environment has a lot of dangers your bundle of joy may encounter.

Small towns have their own perils as well. When kids are on their own, they may come across criminals or explore hazardous sites. Getting lost is a real possibility, so preventative measures won’t hurt.

Range of Options

Top apps allow legal tracking that works in secret. Once a mobile device is connected, its position is detected 24/7. Now, skipping school is not easy and the locations of late parties are easy to find.

Apps for parents are based on geofencing. The user can specify where their kid is supposed to be at certain times of the day. If the app detects a different location, you receive an alert.

Based on your setup, alerts may come when the kid arrives in a specified area or leaves it. Aside from real-time location and area notifications, top apps deliver other benefits:

Connection to Smartwatch

If your kid wears a smartwatch with GPS, the app can establish a connection to the accessory.

Activity Tracking

Receive reports about your kid’s device use. This shows the apps they have opened, how long they have been using the gadget, details of their messaging, etc.

Parental Controls

Cyber addiction is a big problem for parents around the world. Through a dedicated app, you may set limits on your kid’s device.

Hear the Surroundings

Parents may even listen to what is happening around their kids.

In Conclusion

Technological advances make parents aware of their kids’ location without flagrant interference in their lives. These apps connect to smartphones or smartwatches and alert you if unplanned movements are detected. These tools will not impose a system of total surveillance. Their purpose is to give you peace of mind.

