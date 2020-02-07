KeepSolid app bundle featuring a 2-year VPN Unlimited subscription is down to just $60 right now

In a world where online safety and privacy are not a given, high-quality cybersecurity apps and software are key to protecting your data and activity. With the KeepSolid App Bundle featuring VPN Unlimited, you’ll have access to essential security tools for maximum safeguarding technology at a fraction of the cost.

This bundle includes two-year subscriptions to four reliable KeepSolid apps to ensure better, safer and less-restricted browsing, online activity and overall security. The best-selling KeepSolid VPN Unlimited app will protect your online activity while letting you browse without restrictions. Take advantage of the top-tier encryption and blazing fast connections of KeepSolid’s Private Browser software to keep your browsing secure wherever you are.

Sign documents, collect signatures, create templates and more with KeepSolid Sign: a cross-platform eSignature solution designed for efficient and safe document signing and management. Use the KeepSolid Roadmap Planner to simplify complex business and marketing plans with easy-to-use and concise digital project management tools.

For a limited time, the KeepSolid App Bundle featuring VPN Unlimited has been marked down from over $600 to just $59.99. There’s no time like the present to safeguard and secure your online activity with this multi-faceted software bundle. Seriously, don’t pass this up.

