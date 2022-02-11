Khabib VS Holloway: The first-ever MMA fight in the Metaverse goes down on February 12

LegionFarm announced today that MMA Legends Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway will fight in the main event on February 12th, 2022. This is the first-ever professional boxing match to be held in the Metaverse.

The renowned fighters will come together in the Creed: Rise to Glory multiplayer VR Boxing game. Daniel Cormier, another MMA legend, will be the commentator at the event, which will be live-streamed on Twitch.

Before the fight, fans will have the opportunity to attend an exclusive forum in Mozilla:hubs, where Nurmagomedov and Holloway will answer their questions, and fans will also have the opportunity to fight Nurmagomedov and Holloway in a virtual reality boxing match.

Users will need to purchase an NFT that serves as a membership card in order to enter the club via a browser or VR headset. Despite professional sports fans being familiar with collectible cards such as NFTs, LegionFarm takes the experience to a whole new level.

“NFTs aren’t a modern phenomenon, they’re the way the future does business,” says Alexey Beliankin; the CEO of LegionFarm. “To kick off the transition, we have released our ERC-721 NFT. Owners of these NFTs will be the first to get a sizeable stake of our ERC-20 token which carries the weight of governance in LegionFarm’s DAO. Holders will be the first to receive the token as an Airdrop, free at this early stage.”

Image: LegionFarm

LegionFarm is a video game coaching service that connects professional gamers with novice gamers who want to play, improve their skills, and have fun while doing it. As of today, LegionFarm boasts over 60,000 users and 5,000 active pro-players.

The fight will be followed by VR Guest Rooms within Mozilla:hubs. A Q&A Session will give users the opportunity to ask the athletes anything and to connect with the community at large.

Khabib Nurmagomedov previously announced his partnership with the startup on Twitter and Instagram. LegionFarm has signed long-term partnership contracts with Daniel Cormier, Max Holloway, and Islam Makhachev.

If you’re planning to watch the Nurmagomedov and Holloway main event, be sure to tune in on February 12 at 12 PM PST. Learn more here.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: