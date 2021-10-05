Kingdom Hearts is making its way to the Nintendo Switch, but you’ll have to stream it

Sora being the last character added to Smash Bros. was certainly a bit of a surprise. In an additional turn of events off the heels of the reveal, Nintendo has announced that a Kingdom Hearts collection is coming to the Nintendo Switch. Well, kind of.

The games are all the “complete” versions, but instead of being able to just download them and play them at your own leisure, they are cloud versions of the games, meaning you’ll need a stable internet connection to play them. This is definitely a bit of a bummer, but here we are.

KINGDOM HEARTS – HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX – Cloud Version, KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version, and KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind Cloud Version are all a mouthful to say, but tell the “full” Kingdom Hearts story.

I say “full,” but let’s be real, the story is wild and convoluted. Most of us are just here for the really enjoyable gameplay and fun characters. I really do think the Switch will be a good home for the series, especially with the controls.

Just to give those that aren’t super familiar with Kingdom Hearts a rundown, here’s what each game essentially is. KINGDOM HEARTS – HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX – Cloud Version is basically the first two games, with some extras that were offered in additional versions of the games.

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version will tell the stories that were presented in the side games and expand a bit more on the backstory and events that took place outside of the main games.

Finally, KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind Cloud Version is the final version of the last game currently in the series. It takes some time to clarify a little more info about the villains of the series. All three games will be available in the KINGDOM HEARTS INTEGRUM MASTERPIECE for Cloud package or sold separately.

While we know that the games are coming, we don’t have any concrete info just yet on when the games will actually be coming to the Nintendo Switch. I would put my money on the hard reveal dropping around (or on) The Game Awards in December. Kingdom Hearts historically has dropped in March. I’d bet that will be when it makes its way to the online-only cloud platform. Take that to the bank.

It’s going to be interesting to see if the series takes off with the benefit of cloud streaming, as it will let the Switch handle more than before. I suppose the real test will be based on how much these games are, as they are free on some platforms already.

