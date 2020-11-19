Kiwi for Gmail and Kiwi for G Suite are both 50% off right now

If you’re someone who constantly lives in their Gmail inbox, you absolutely need to do yourself a favor and check out Kiwi For Gmail. And to give you some incentive, right now you can get it at 50% off until the end of November in honor of Black Friday/Cyber Monday. Whether you need it for your personal inbox or a G Suite account, the 50% discount still applies.

So what exactly is Kiwi for Gmail? Kiwi for Gmail is one of those applications that you only use if you use those kinds of applications. It basically drags Google’s Gmail and G Suite out of the browser and onto your mess of a desktop. It’s really useful and not as resource hungry as having a Gmail tab open in Google Chrome. Here’s a quick video rundown that might explain things better:

At 50% off, you can see what all the big fuss is about for yourself. The regular plan costs $29.99 a month, so with the discount, you’ll get it for $15. G Suite options can be found here. Again, you have until the end of November to jump on this.

