As the founder and editor of KnowTechie, I feel it’s necessary to publicly address and correct the recent report published by Gadget Review regarding our publication.

Their so-called “investigation” into KnowTechie, including labeling us a “Fake Tester” is not only flawed, but deeply misleading to our readers and the wider tech community.

At KnowTechie, our mission has always been to provide honest, hands-on reviews and trustworthy tech journalism.

We take pride in transparency, accuracy, and our relationship with readers. That’s why it’s important to set the record straight.

Glaring Mistakes and Red Flags

Let’s start with the basics: Gadget Review doesn’t even get our name right. Throughout their report, they refer to “Know Techie,” when the correct name is—and always has been—KnowTechie (no space).

If a publication can’t manage something as basic as correctly identifying another publication’s name, it makes you question the reliability and rigor of the rest of their “research.” Attention to detail matters.

No Fact-Checking, No Contact—Just Accusations

Equally concerning is that at no point did Gadget Review reach out to KnowTechie for comment, clarification, or fact-checking before making serious allegations about our reviews and editorial standards.

That’s journalism 101, and their failure to do so is a giant red flag.

Responsible journalism requires due diligence, including reaching out for comments, verifying sources, and giving the other side a chance to respond.

Their lack of even a single email or DM to our team undermines their credibility from the outset.

Calling Out False Claims

One particularly egregious accusation is the claim that KnowTechie uses “fake reviewers.”

They specifically name our longtime contributor, Joe-Rice Jones, as an example. This accusation is completely false:

Joe has written dozens of detailed, hands-on reviews for KnowTechie over more than five years, in addition to writing for well-respected tech publications like SlashGear and XDA Developers.

Every review by Joe on KnowTechie includes original, credited images that show him personally using each product. These images are exclusive to KnowTechie and can be easily verified with a simple reverse image search—meaning our “testing” is both legitimate and well-documented.

Gadget Review also singled out other KnowTechie contributors, including Palash Volvoikar and Ste Knight, labeling them as “fake reviewers.”

This accusation is not just misleading—it’s demonstrably false. Palash Volvoikar has written for major tech publications such as CNET, SlashGear, iMore, and XDA Developers, and serves as a Managing Editor at KnowTechie.

His byline spans a decade of tech journalism, with contributions easily found across reputable industry sites (MuckRack, KnowTechie, The Org).

Similarly, Ste Knight is a well-established tech journalist, having served as Junior Games Editor at MakeUseOf and contributed hardware reviews and features across multiple tech verticals.

I mean, cmon. Anyone with an internet connection could have found this out in under one minute.

The idea that seasoned journalists like Palash and Ste are “fake” is not just inaccurate—it discredits the hard work and professional integrity of real writers in the field. Their records are open for anyone to verify.

On “Fake Testing” and Review Integrity

This isn’t a photo provided by the manufacturer. Joe literally took this image in his home. A simple reverse image search will show anyone with an internet connection that this image originated from KnowTechie.com.

Gadget Review lists several product categories (projectors, soundbars, air purifiers, vacuum cleaners, TVs) where they allege that we “fake” our product testing.

That is simply not true.

Our reviews in these—and all—categories provide first-person insights, hands-on photos, and genuine test experiences.

We do not use stock images to pass off reviews as our own; all images and content are sourced directly from our editors and contributors, and always credited accordingly.

A Checklist, Not an Investigation

From what we’ve seen, Gadget Review’s methodology relies on checklists and spreadsheet scores, not on meaningful investigation or direct evidence of wrongdoing.

Their “Fake Tester” label comes from a vague, algorithmic process—not any real journalistic investigation.

There’s no direct proof, no interviews, no discovery of misconduct—just percentages, generalizations, and a lack of transparency about their methodology.

The research they cite? It links to our public articles—nothing more.

Subjective, Inconsistent Criteria

Gadget Review penalizes publications for not having “performance criteria” tables or “user rating features.”

Many reputable outlets, including KnowTechie, choose not to use these in order to maintain editorial independence and integrity. Their criteria are subjective at best and poorly applied throughout.

Why This Matters

We hold ourselves accountable to our readers and always welcome honest critique. But critique should be based on facts, not careless errors and unsupported accusations.

Gadget Review’s failure to even spell our name correctly is a clear signal: readers should question the reliability of their entire report.

We invite Gadget Review and anyone else who cares about ethical tech journalism to engage in real dialogue, check the facts, and hold all parties accountable to high standards.

Our inbox is open. In the meantime, KnowTechie will continue to deliver the honest, hands-on reviews our readers expect and deserve.

What Our Readers Should Know

Our reviews are real, our testers are real, and our images are original.

We stand by every word we publish, and we’re always open to feedback and questions about our editorial process.

If you ever have a question about a KnowTechie review, reach out—we’ll always provide transparency.

Final Thoughts

The bottom line: a report that can’t even spell our name right, never reaches out for comment, and accuses real contributors of being fake can’t be trusted.

We stand by our content, our contributors, and our readers above all else. Thank you for your continued support and trust in KnowTechie.

We reached out to Gadget Review for comment regarding these claims, but they did not respond by the time of publication. If they do reply, we’ll update this post accordingly.

—Kevin Raposo, Founder & Editor

