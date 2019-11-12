KnowTechie readers get this “Amazon’s Choice” smartphone car mount for just $5

If you really need a reason to add a smartphone car mount to your car, here’s one: $5. Seriously, this highly-rated smartphone car mount from VAVA is yours for just $5 with code UDBCTB2V. We can thank the good folks over at VAVA for giving KnowTechie readers the exclusive coupon code.

If you’re not utilizing a smartphone car mount in your vehicle, you’re totally missing out. They just make things a whole lot easier and it removes any unwanted stress when you’re trying to shuffle through your car for your phone to answer a call. And now at just $5, you really have no excuse not to get one.

We suggest pulling the trigger on this sooner than later because the coupon code is set to expire on Nov 15. So again, if you’re looking to score this for just $5, just be sure to enter code UDBCTB2V at checkout to get the discount.



