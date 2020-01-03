Kohler made an Alexa-powered showerhead for some reason

If you’re one of those people who can’t get the day started without music blasting, you might want to check out Kohler’s newest showerhead attachment. The Moxie AI Speaker is an Amazon Alexa powered Bluetooth speaker with magnets to connect it to the Kohler range of showerheads, or your existing one if you already have a metal one.

This is just one of a new selection of smart home products such as a WiFi-connected water purification system, toilets with touchless flushing and other water-related products.

The Moxie AI Speaker was tweaked by Harmon Kardon to drown out the water noise from using it in the shower. Nifty, right? You’ll be singing along in no time.

There are four models in the range, two standalone ones where it’s $99 for the basic speaker and $159 for one with Alexa inside; and two with the magnetic mount system for your showerhead, at $169 for the Bluetooth model and $229 to add Alexa.

The rest of the range includes:

Setra touchless kitchen faucet: This touchless kitchen faucet also has voice assistant capabilities and water measuring, so you can ask it to pour you exactly 8 oz of water, or a full pan for making pasta

DTV digital shower system: Think of it as a touchscreen remote for your shower, so you can tweak temperatures, water amount and more

Aquifer Refine water purification system: Plug this under your sink and enjoy clean water, filtered from things like lead, mercury, bacteria and some pharmaceuticals. Oh, and it has WiFi so it can reorder its own filters

Touchless toilets: Yes, you can now wave at your toilet handle to make it flush. Oh if only Kohler could add something to automatically put the toilet seat back down, that'd be great

These will all be available to order later this year from Kohler and its distributors. Expect to see more from them at CES 2020 next week.

