Learn how to tinker with the Raspberry Pi in this $50 course bundle

If you have a friend or family member who loves diving deep into DIY projects or much enjoys the world of robotics, you’ve come to the right place. The Ultimate Raspberry Pi & ROS Robotics Developer Super Bundle brings forth a comprehensive collection of content that allows students of all levels to learn by doing.

With 15 extensive jam-packed courses and nearly 500 lessons, this master bundle is designed to help students understand the basics of robotics and Raspberry Pi. Though it may seem overwhelming for newcomers, the courses, led by industry experts in various fields, do an excellent job at breaking down the content into digestible step-by-step lessons.

The lessons start at the beginner level, with courses such as the Complete Raspberry Pi Bootcamp and Raspberry Pi 4 Essentials, and move their way up to more advanced courses such as Learn ROS2 & Migrate Your ROS Projects and Build Your Own Smart Dustbin Using Raspberry Pi.

With unlimited access to all the classes, you’ll cover topics in understanding the UART protocol, learning how to create your own Raspberry Pi projects, building reliable and secure IoT projects with Python, and so much more. You’ll dive deep into the programs used by those working in electronics and be provided with hands-on exercises and assignments, allowing you to practice what you learn.

Certification of completion is provided after finishing the courses, making it an excellent portfolio booster or talking point at the next family gathering. Streaming for the complete bundle is also available on web and mobile, so you can learn wherever you are and on whatever device you’re comfortable using.

Get The Ultimate Raspberry Pi & ROS Robotics Developer Super Bundle with unlimited access today for only $49.99—that’s over 90% off its original price of $2,000. Start investing in learning new skills or give the gift of knowledge with this power bundle.

