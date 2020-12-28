Learn the art of subtle product placement while making video content

With the advent of the internet, the launch of countless video streaming platforms, and dirt cheap internet packages, video content consumption is through the roof nowadays.

Educational, informational, news related or entertainment, people can be found watching one thing or the other every now and then. With the pandemic forcing every soul to stay inside, streaming platforms have only registered an upward trend.

Consumption brings with itself a great opportunity to promote businesses via the means of advertisements. Many free video and audio platforms are infamous for creating promotional videos and sound bytes in order to generate revenue for themselves while offering the advertising brands a wide, diverse audience to tap into.

While traditional advertising involves making advertisements on the television, the digital era, new creative practices, and audience preferences have ushered in the strategy of “product placement.”

Product placement doesn’t mean advertising on the television; it refers to placing the product or service in question ingeniously in the television show or video. Where specific advertisements still exist, product placement has become the new go-to strategy for providing the brand name a much-needed impetus.

Wait, Where Have I Seen This Before……?

Perhaps examples would render the matter clearer. One of the best instances of product placement in popular content has been the Hershey’s Reece’s Pieces in the Steven Speilberg blockbuster E.T. Or maybe you’d remember Al Pacino’s ruthless casino magnate, Willy Bank, ordering “the one you can’t get your hands on” pieces of Samsung mobiles for his use?

Closer to home, many vloggers and video content makers use products or services in their videos while naming them out. These are all instances of product placement.

Why Should Your Brand Invest in Product Placement?

Why place your product in a film or video, where no one might even notice it in the heat of the plot’s progression, you might ask. One reason is that people do notice, and more than that, people do remember.

Moreover, many studies have been conducted to gauge how audiences respond to product placement in popular media. One phenomenon to have been noticed regarding the same has been the “halo effect.”

You might’ve heard or seen children obsessing over a brand of shoes, or maybe over a toothpaste that a certain superhero is seen to be used in the film. Why do you suppose that happens?

Positive associations are registered with a product when we see one of our heroes, or the people we admire, using them, which is the halo effect.

How Do Brands Use This Technique?

There’s an art to plausible product placement in video content, and hence it’s called “embedded marketing.” Crude and crass use of specific products in the story can not only be visually unpleasing but also might completely throw potential customers off your brand forever.

But the artistic side has a technical twin too. Marketing has increasingly turned into a data-driven avenue. Artificial Intelligence enabled softwares to run data analytics over every like, comment, share, or tag on popular social media platforms to better target the audience which is interested in the product or service.

This can be done by the marketing team of the brand itself but requires considerable technical know-how. Outsourcing the job is a path many a brand has taken.

How To Place Products Effectively?

As talked about above, product placement needs a lot of one ingredient, that is, subtlety. Characters spitting the word out mindlessly can adversely affect your brand’s reputation in the audience’s eyes, while too tangential use of the product in the content, and your brand’s name will not even reach the eyes of the audience.

There’s a need to strike a balance between these two extremes while at the same time helping the audience form an emotional bond with the product.

Here are some of the strategies you can adhere to while planning on placing your products in videos while keeping your budget and needs in mind.

Keeping it Simple:

This is the first strategy you can adopt while placing your products in video content. The buzzword here is “by the way.” The presenter talks about the product matter-of-factly, not detailing their experience about it, but like they too are testing the product for the time being.

Many vloggers and influencers have been noticed to do the same for cosmetics brands. This makes the audience believe that the product is being tested by the influencer themselves, without being too in-your-face about it.

Active Placement:

This is a step above the passive placement technique explained above. Here, the YouTuber or video maker goes to great lengths in expounding about the products to viewers.

The best way to go about it is to list many video content creators whom you’d think will gel in with your brand’s philosophy and idea. This is necessary so that the content creators believe in the product to market it more realistically rather than being paid to read off a few lines off the script.

This is as premium as it gets. Your brand and products are bang under the limelight. These films straddle the extremities of direct ads and feature films. More often than not, the product placement is ensured by posing a problem to the creator and introducing the product as one that assists them in solving the problem.

This has the advantage of showing viewers the applicative pros of the product. There’s an element of collaboration in this technique, where the content creator’s skills meet the USP of your brand and product.

The brand’s name is included either at the beginning or the end of the video. Here too, engaging placement of the text can catch eyeballs. Graphics and animations can be used, which are provided by several intros and easy outro maker online.

Conclusion

If you’re looking to market your brand effectively in this increasingly digital world, get on the product placement bandwagon. It’s sure to keep treading the digital landscape for long. Reach a wider, more discerning audience, and make a connection based on the product’s utilities and emotions.

