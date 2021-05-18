LEDs – An inexpensive technology for future lighting applications

From the first day of their application until today, LED (Light Emitting Diode) technology has proved economically viable and a better option than traditional ways of lighting. LEDs have transformed commercial buildings and streets alike. The success of the technology in other areas has seen it advance in smartphones and other portable devices, proving that it uses little energy to provide the much-needed utility. The future is also bright for the technology, making it the significant component of HD TVs. Plans are underway to eliminate LCDs and make LED the center of digital transformation the world is currently undergoing.

Incandescent bulbs have existed for a long time. However, when putting into consideration their energy-efficient levels, they fall way behind LED lamps. In perspective, incandescent bulbs use about 10% of their energy in lighting while the rest goes to waste. Therefore, on a commercial scale, LEDs provide the best option for street lighting and other applications.

What makes an LED better at saving energy?

The unique built taken into consideration when making LEDs makes them better at conserving energy. Unlike traditional bulbs, LEDs do not use filaments, nor do they use chemical reactions involving gases. LEDs use a component called a diode, which consists of a semiconductor. The semiconductor has a specific response when connected to electricity; it produces photons, which allow the movement of current. However, LEDs have a similar external structure and shape like all other bulbs, making them suitable for home, office and street use.

LEDs have many advantages, which make them the most used technology today in lighting. The main benefits of using LED bulbs include:

· Improved safety

LEDs can work efficiently under lower voltage. The technology also does not emit a lot of heat, making it safer to have around in homes and other places. Minimum electricity usage means that the structures are less prone to fires and other hazards related to high voltage. Homes that use LED bulbs entirely have a small risk of having an overload that is a potential cause of fire.

· Can work in extreme situations

LEDs work regardless of the external situation. The diodes work in hot weather during the day or even during freezing weather. The structures do not need warm-up time to reach specific temperatures to light, meaning they come on immediately after clicking the switch.

· More luminance

LEDs provide more luminance compared to incandescent of the same size. LEDs have a more extensive spread of the beams that control the direction of lighting. For many LEDs, the lighting angle can reach 120 degrees compared to traditional lighting systems that utilize only 50 degrees.

· LEDs protect the environment

Some companies such as Phoenix Lighting manufacture heavy-duty LED lights for mining, marine, aviation and government while minimizing the effects of the action on the environment. Regardless, LEDs have a carbon footprint during production, while they have lower emission rates during usage. The structures compare better to traditional incandescent lamps, which require special handling. Many people who are unaware of the hazards of mercury vapor often mishandle mercury vapor lamps, which also have a short lifespan. Therefore, within two years, people handle mercury vapor lamps more often than LEDs, which do not have mercury. Countries with fossil fuels as their primary driver also benefit from LEDs as they take less energy to produce the same luminance as mercury vapor lamps.

What are the future applications of LEDs?

· Displays

Smartphone and TV manufacturers have centered the development of their displays on LED technology. LED is a screen technology that falls to an individual pixel, eliminating backlight present in traditional technologies. The overall effect is better pictures and less energy consumed. One differentiating factor about LED screens is that the colors appear sharp, giving the best viewing experience.

· Use in Holiday lights

Due to their cost and brightness, LEDs have become a significant material in decoration. The structures can produce different lights at varying degrees, making their use efficient as Christmas lights.

· Commercial lights in major streets

LEDs have significant use in the streets, saving cities and countries a lot of money during installation maintenance. The light gives more appeal while providing utility in large commercial areas such as malls.

Whether it is providing light at homes or complex manufacturing processes, LEDs have proved more efficient than other technologies. The future will see the application of the technology in other areas.

