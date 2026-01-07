Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Lenovo is finally giving handheld gamers what they’ve been asking for: a Legion Go 2 that actually runs SteamOS out of the box, not just Windows with a bunch of tweaks.

Unveiled at CES 2026, the SteamOS-powered Legion Go 2 is slated for a June launch starting at $1,199, positioning it as a more console-like, plug-and-play rival to the Steam Deck and other Windows-based portables.

You’re still getting the same beefy hardware as the Windows model—AMD’s Ryzen Z2 Extreme, up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM, up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 storage, and an 8.8-inch 144Hz OLED—plus detachable controllers with Hall Effect sticks, a built-in kickstand, and a touchpad for when you need that mouse-like precision.

The real story, though, is performance and quality of life. On similar hardware, SteamOS-style Linux builds have already shown higher frame rates than Windows 11 in handheld form factors, with reports of gains in the 2–10 fps range in some titles, which could be the difference between “playable” and “nope” on a portable screen.

The SteamOS flavor should also feel closer to a living room console: quick suspend/resume, tight gamepad-focused UI, seamless cloud saves, and instant access to your existing Steam library without wrestling with Windows updates or desktop mode weirdness.

Lenovo has already been Valve’s key third-party SteamOS partner since the Legion Go S in 2025, and this new model doubles down on that relationship, bringing official SteamOS support to one of the most overpowered handhelds on the market.

Pricing for the highest-end Z2 Extreme SteamOS configuration isn’t locked in yet, and the Windows version’s 32GB trim currently sits around $1,349, so there’s a chance the SteamOS model becomes the smarter buy if you live inside Steam anyway.

For PC gamers who hate compromising on specs but are tired of babysitting Windows on a tiny screen, the Legion Go 2 with SteamOS is shaping up to be one of the more compelling handhelds to watch in 2026.

