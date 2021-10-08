Let a robot handle all of your dirty work with this $90 Yeedi robot vacuum

If you’ve always wanted a robot vacuum but don’t like the idea of forking over a ton cash to get one, Amazon currently has this Yeedi k600 down to just $90 right now. This unit typically sells for $130.

This sucker (pun extremely intended) is capable of cleaning on carpets and hard floors. It features four different cleaning modes and offers excellent battery life. Its slim profile allows it to clean under the tightest conditions, so if you’ve never cleaned the area under your couch, this robot will do it for you. Finally.

There are a lot more product features that we didn’t mention, so for the full key takeaways, be sure to check out the product page here. For $90, you really can’t go wrong and this is a perfect introductory robot vacuum to start with.

And if you need something with a little more power or simply want more options, Yeedi has a whole mess of other robot vacuums up for grabs in a huge one-day sale. Everything that’s up for grabs can be found here. Just note, these deals are only good for today.

