Level up your iPhone 15 gaming with LeadJoy’s M1C+ controller

The LeadJoy M1C+ is a mobile gaming controller that works with both iPhones and Androids. It’s designed to make your gaming experience much better on the new iPhones with USB-C ports.

While some might think playing games on a phone’s touchscreen is fine, the M1C+ provides a more immersive experience, similar to the Nintendo Switch.

It’s also more budget-friendly and uses your phone’s existing hardware and screen.

The controller also supports third-party phone coolers, preventing overheating during games, and even acts as a 3DS emulator for playing old games.

Let’s see how the LeadJoy M1C+ mobile gaming controller performs and if it’s a good alternative to other gaming consoles.

Features

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Advanced controls

The M1C+ is equipped with Hall Effect sticks, utilizing non-contact magnetic sensors to measure position and movement precisely.

This advanced tech not only ensures accuracy but also prevents stick drift, offering a reliable and durable performance.

With a lifespan of up to 5 million cycles, these sticks provide a long-lasting and responsive gaming experience.

Hall Effect analog triggers

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Experience a seamless and precise trigger feel with the Hall Effect analog triggers. Offering an impressive 0.1mm accuracy, these triggers contribute to a smooth and consistent gaming experience.

Whether you’re engaged in fast-paced action or requiring delicate control, the Hall Effect analog triggers enhance your gameplay by providing a heightened level of responsiveness.

Universal compatibility

Designed for versatility, the Leadjoy M1C+ ensures universal compatibility with both iPhones (iOS) and Android smartphones.

This inclusivity allows a broad user base to enjoy the controller’s features, catering to various mobile gaming preferences seamlessly.

The controller adapts effortlessly to the latest iPhone 15 series with USB-C ports, ensuring an enhanced gaming experience for users across different devices

Efficient cooling with conduction plate tech

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Prevent your phone from getting too hot during extended gaming sessions with the vertical movable conduction plate for effective cooling.

Supporting most magnetic phone coolers (not included), the M1C+ helps transfer heat efficiently, keeping your phone at an ideal temperature and unlocking its full gaming potential without compromise.

Controller support for iOS games

Unlock a wide range of gaming possibilities by accessing controller-supported iOS games.

From popular titles like Genshin Impact and Diablo Immortal to Call of Duty, the Leadjoy M1C+ ensures compatibility with almost all controller-supported games.

This feature provides users with a large array of games and will keep them entertained for long periods of time.

Supports cloud gaming & remote play

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Experience the freedom of gaming beyond boundaries with the Leadjoy M1C+ controller.

Whether you’re into cloud gaming or remote play, this controller ensures you can enjoy PC and console gaming anywhere, anytime.

Compatible with major streaming services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta), Amazon Luna, Xbox Remote Play, and Steam Link, the Leadjoy M1C+ opens up a world of gaming possibilities at your fingertips.

Sleek design and sturdy build

The LeadJoy M1C+ mobile gaming controller not only looks cool but also packs plenty of handy features in its design.

You can easily carry it around, thanks to its compact structure, without losing any of its advanced features. Plus, it keeps your phone securely in place with a magnetic holder.

The controller’s durable build and comfortable grip make it stand out during long gaming sessions.

Overall, the M1C+ owes its sleek appearance and top-notch performance to its well-thought-out design and robust construction.

Performance

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

In terms of performance, the LeadJoy M1C+ mobile gaming controller has received substantial praise from users and reviewers alike.

The controller’s Hall Effect sticks provide precision control, enhancing users’ response times and gaming performance.

Additionally, the M1C+ is reported to work seamlessly with popular streaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) and Amazon Luna.

Users have expressed their satisfaction with the solid performance and comfortable grip it offers during gameplay.

However, it’s significant to note that some users have reported complications during the initial setup process.

All in all, the LeadJoy M1C+ mobile gaming controller presents a noticeable improvement in mobile gaming performance, effectively enhancing the gaming experience for its users.

Who’s the leadjoy M1C+ mobile gaming controller for?

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The LeadJoy M1C+ mobile gaming controller caters to a diverse audience, especially those seeking an immersive gaming experience on both iPhones and Android smartphones.

If you own an iPhone from the 15 series or any USB-C-equipped Android phone, this controller is a perfect fit, leveraging the compatibility with the latest charging ports.

Gamers who prioritize portability without compromising on advanced features will find the M1C+ ideal, thanks to its compact design.

Whether you’re into fast-paced action games or prefer a comfortable grip during extended gaming sessions, this controller is designed to meet your needs.

Final thoughts

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Alright, let’s wrap it up! The M1C+ mobile gaming controller is a feature-packed, high-performance accessory that can truly elevate your mobile gaming experience.

Its sleek design, precision controls, and extensive game support make it an ideal choice for on-the-go mobile gaming.

If you’ve got your hands on the brand-new iPhone 15 series featuring USB-C, good news – this controller looks like it was tailor-made for you.

The controller is a welcome crossover from iPhones to Android as well, offering solid compatibility, particularly with Steam games.

While not all applications fully support the controller, its hardware upgrades, including improved buttons, Hall-sensing triggers, and a middle conduction plate for better thermal management, outshine its predecessors.

If you seek a Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck experience without breaking the bank, the LeadJoy M1C+ mobile gaming controller is a compelling option.

