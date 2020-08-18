Leveraging hackathons for your app development

Some count down the days to summer and others look forward to their birthday, but there is another type of event that draws a great number of people from their desks – the iconic hackathons. Your typical iPhone app developers hackathon will bring a mix of people, with software designers, project managers, graphic designers, interface developers, and all roles in between in attendance and ready to make their mark.

The purpose of a hackathon is to collectively work on a software project with your assigned group, with each team showcasing their software at the conclusion of the event. Sometimes these hackathons have a theme or problem to solve, other times they are open to the imagination and inspiration that presents on the day.

So how can you leverage hackathons for your app development and bring something monumental to production? Well, there are a number of ways you can leverage these events, so let’s discuss why it’s not a bad idea to get involved in the next one coming up.

Test your theories

Experimentation is the recipe to success, but sometimes the stakes can feel too high to try something in the confines of work, especially if you are deploying resources and expected to give an experiment rationale as to why you tested something and why it did or did not work. An iPhone app developers hackathon is a great opportunity to test a theory in an environment where experimentation isn’t just welcomed; it’s expected.

Not only can you see how your technique or strategy plays in a real-time development, but you also have access to other experts who can assist you in critiquing design ideas and fine-tuning it in a way you might not have considered without them overtly knowing this is something you want to build for real in the agency.

Work with and learn from other designers

Only a hackathon will get you into the same rooms as some of these brilliant minds, and you and your app developers should be soaking up all the information and learnings that this hackathon provides so that you can apply them to your app. In addition to the fun and complexity of these hackathon events, they are a great networking opportunity and a way to ‘look behind the curtain’ at the talent and expertise of other app developers and app design agencies.

Your groups are usually pre-assigned, so you won’t get to choose your fellow project designers, but you might even meet someone more resourceful and valuable than the person or persons you were hoping to be paired with. Like any experience, make the most of it by sidling up with an expert that isn’t just your equivalent from another agency, and open yourself up to even more knowledge that you can take back to your app development.

Great PR for your app and your resume

Finding an investor and holding their attention is something of an art, and app developers are always looking for an edge that is going to set them and their ideas part from others in the eye of an investor. Winning a hackathon is no easy feat, and it’s sure to demonstrate to potential investors or partners that you are in the top league and able to build efficiently and quickly.

Outside investment might be the best thing for your app idea, so don’t discount a hackathon as a waste of time if it means better PR for you and your agency. Not to mention, a win will look pretty good on your resume and might even assist you in parlaying your win into a higher paid role when you are ready for new challenges.

These are the key ways you can be leveraging your app development, with significant opportunity up for grabs if you are willing to commit to the long and exciting event that is a hackathon. Nothing really compares to the atmosphere of a hackathon, and you are bound to take away new learnings and new contacts from the event. So, what are you waiting for?

