Log monitoring: What is it and how does it help you?

You don’t need to be an IT expert to have heard of logs and monitoring tools before today. In today’s digital landscape, countless companies need to track an ever-increasing flow of information each day. This information can be collected in the form of logs, insights taken from applications running on different environments, in an ecosystem of technical tools.

Knowing how to collect and leverage those logs can have powerful results for business leaders. Successful log management means you can figure out exactly how people are using your applications and tools, track potential trends in your application performance, and even pinpoint evidence of an impending problem so you can stop issues before they begin.

Utilizing log monitoring is a comprehensive strategy designed to help you make the most of the logging activities your business invests in today.

Defining Log Monitoring

Log monitoring, in simple terms, is the act of reviewing the logs you collect from throughout the business digital ecosystem. To get a full understanding of what this means, you need to know what it means to collect logs in the first place. In the technical landscape, logging is the practice of automatically recording information and messages to a file. A web application will constantly collect information about performance and pinpoint areas where the application might not be working at its best.

With log monitoring, you can collect all of the logs you create each day, and get an inside view into what’s going on throughout various environments. Good monitoring strategies can also make it easier to detect potential problems in application performance and make changes before those issues get out of control.

Log monitoring is an essential part of the overall performance monitoring strategy that developers, administrators, and business leaders use to keep applications and technology running as they should. The better your log monitoring strategy, the easier it is to maintain complete visibility into your organization and avoid any major disasters in performance.

How is Log Monitoring Helpful?

Essentially, log monitoring is a tool that companies use to observe log messages as quickly and efficiently as possible. Often, companies use specialized software to process and parse the files as quickly as possible. From there, log files can be translated into actionable insights and auditable information.

With a log monitoring tool, you can set up automated alerts which allow you to notify administrators or team leaders when specific issues are detected. These alerts mean your software automatically scans the contents of each log before it goes into storage, to determine when issues have occurred with your application.

When the system detects a potential problem, it can send an immediate message to your team with an insight into the problem, and where it came from. Often, this kind of real-time alerting means that problems can be resolved much faster, before they expand. Log monitoring also offers the additional benefit of making log files more manageable and searchable.

Log monitoring software usually comes with solutions that allow for filtering through information and finding exactly what you need in an application. This reduces the number of time teams spends searching for the right data.

