Logitech’s gaming handheld looks like a Switch and runs Android

Just a few weeks after Logitech announced its plans to develop a handheld gaming device, leaked images of the new project started to appear online.

Earlier this week, Evan Blass (@evleaks on Twitter) shared some leaked screenshots of Logitech’s upcoming handheld device.

It turns out that Logitech didn’t love that Evan had published the leak and called for a takedown of the images.

But that was after they had already gained traction in other publications. The images show a small, white handheld device with what looks like a version of Android’s operating system.

In one image (shown above), we can see a screen with a list of apps, including Google Chrome, YouTube, and Steam.

Logitech had previously said this device would focus on cloud gaming, and that seems to still be true, with icons for Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia Geforce Now also present.

Image: Evan Blass (Twitter)

Additionally, we can see that the device will have access to the Google Play store. Google Play is where Android users download games and apps on their mobile devices. So it looks like Logitech’s machine will also give gamers access to Android mobile games.

The handheld will also feature a Switch-like design made for cloud gaming. There are joysticks on either side, accompanied by an AXBY layout on the right and a D-pad on the left.

It has four triggers on the top and a few various other buttons that likely have dedicated functions.

Of course, this is still a very early leak of the upcoming handheld. We don’t have any official release date for this mobile gaming machine, but Logitech says it wants to launch sometime later this year.

It will be interesting to see what this gaming-focused smartphone alternative will bring to the mobile gaming table.

