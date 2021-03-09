Look after your family remotely with a location tracker app

As a parent or a caring family member, you might be quite worried about the whereabouts of the kids in your family. You might be worried about whether your kids are reaching their destinations safely or not and also want to ensure that they are going to the right places at the required time. Besides these, there are several other vulnerabilities that a kid might be exposed to because of the extensive use of technologies in the modern days, which take the worries of the parents to another level.

So, to deal with such situations, WonderShare has introduced the FamiSafe Parental Control app, which helps parents and other family members to look after the kids of their family even when they are away. This location tracker app enables the elders not only to track the locations of the kids but also provides full control of the mobile phones of the kids.

Overview of FamiSafe app

FamiSafe is a phone tracker application that is compatible with iOS and Android devices as well as with Kindle. This app allows the parents to access the search history and user database of their kids’ device. For any parent who wants to monitor his or her offspring, this app is highly advantageous. This app is very simple to use and it has simple features as well as an installation procedure.

Ever since this app has been launched by WonderShare, it has gained the trust of many parents as the most reliable parental control app. This children tracker app offered serious competition to its contemporaries and has been able to maintain a smooth and successful track record till now.

Features offered by the FamiSafe parent control app

Activity report: With the help of this feature the parents can track the daily activities of their kids’ devices. The parents are determined whenever any app is installed or deleted. Further, it will also provide detailed information regarding which apps are more used and how much time is spent on those apps. Block web content: The FamiSafe app will enable the parent to block inappropriate or unwanted websites by categories. The parents will also be able to view the deleted browser history and add exceptions for some specific websites. Family locator: The parents can track the location of the kids with the help of this app and also know where their kids are going and when they are going. This app provides the real time location of the kids and also records location history. Besides, the parents can also set safe zones as geo-fences and get alerts whenever their kids walk out of those safe zones. Text alerts: The parents can get instant alerts on suspicious texts and save their kids from becoming a cyber bully even before it’s too late. Restrict social media posts: With the help of FamiSafe app, the parents can detect disturbing content on social media apps and can also raise red flags when suspicious photos are detected. Screen time: With the help of this feature the parents can set a smart schedule at certain locations and block the devices of their kids whenever required.

So in order to get benefitted by the above mentioned features, the parents are first required to install the FamiSafe app in the following steps:

Step 1: Download the app from Google play or Apple app store or Amazon store, depending on the type of device you have.

Cost of Subscription

There are monthly, quarterly as well as yearly subscription plans for FamiSafe app and the amount might slightly differ from platform to platform. But the approx cost of monthly subscription is around $9.99, for quarterly subscription it is around $19.99 and around $59.99 for yearly subscription.

Download the apps from the following links and avail all the benefits provided by the FamiSafe app.

Conclusion

From the features of the FamiSafe app, a parent can become quite sure about the ways they can get benefitted from the app. Hence to ensure the safety and security of the kids, and even track a cell phone the parents must get the FamiSafe app in their devices as well as in their kids’ devices.

