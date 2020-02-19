Luigi Franciosi explains how technology has changed education

There are a few irrefutable certainties that will remain involved in educational practices: teachers will instruct students, books will be utilized as a primary tool and students will write essays, perform research, participate in projects and complete their dreaded final examinations.

Having said that, technology has penetrated the educational realm extraordinarily, creating a series of adjustments that have impacted the role of both student and professor.

Statistics show that this transformation is well-received and destined to continue: tens of thousands of education and learning applications have been built for the iPad alone, and millions of iPads are currently used in educational institutions and schools. Additionally, 33 percent of college students in the United States are taking online classes.

Luigi Franciosi, an Adjunct Professor of pharmacology who completed his Masters and Doctorate at the same institution where he now lectures, The University of British Columbia, has determined the extent to which technology has altered education.

Accessibility & Flexibility

Although the majority of educational institutions still opt to focus on in-person classroom lessons, more of them are being drawn to the concept of online courses. Some are taking it a huge step further, offering the entirety of a semester or program to be finished without ever stepping foot into a building on campus.

Luigi Franciosi states that these online platforms will enable students to overcome any geographical or transportation issues that might prevent them from arriving at lessons daily and on time. This would be ideal for, say, a scenario in which a particular program is only available in one school and you are unable to attend in the flesh. Online access can be genuinely life-changing for some individuals.

Time restraints are also less problematic in online schooling, as students possess greater leeway submitting their assignments and choosing what times work best for them to get their work done. Such flexibility is particularly helpful for those who are working full-time or balancing their education with parental responsibilities. Deadlines are generally established weeks in advance, giving you plenty of time to devise a beneficial, structured schedule. Even exams sometimes are available for the entire day – albeit with a limited time to complete once started.

Students Are Empowered

All students, whether they are learning in the school itself or through online outlets, are now able to control their education using fingertips only, Lui Franciosi notes.

Inside a typical classroom, students can enhance their understanding of a topic during a lesson, with tablets, laptops and cell phones all at their disposal. A large number of primary schools now provide their students with a laptop or tablets.

Your professor, at the college or university level, might not relay information clearly or concisely, but you can find an alternate source that summarizes the subject in a manner that ensures you grasp it.

For students who are already enrolled in online courses, the benefits are similar and there is a world of knowledge aching to be discovered on these electronic devices.

With the latest updates and information instantly obtainable, students can be confident that they will be up-to-speed on the newest research, events, and findings. Outdated textbooks, years behind in their material, can harm us no more.

Helpful for Special Needs Students

Our learning environments were one-size-fits-all establishments previously, as every student, regardless of their capabilities or unique needs, had an identical experience in school. As some students thrived in this type of setting, others endured struggles.

Technology has now equipped schools with the ability to address the needs of all students. Those who are impaired in their speaking, hearing or vision are no longer limited in their quest for quality education, nor are any individuals with social, intellectual or developmental disabilities.

Adapting a personalized approach to each student is quite the task; however, technology’s wide range of solutions are built for such challenges. Indeed, technology’s most distinguished educational accomplishment might be its capacity to aid everyone.

More Interactive

Traditional educational models had students seated, listening to a teacher speak or recite paragraphs from a textbook. Needless to say, it left a lot to be desired and students could hardly be blamed for tuning out habitually.

Today, technology promotes greater interaction because students can view video tutorials or simulations, explore various websites and communicate with classmates immediately. Plenty of online tools are bound to be of superior assistance compared to the method of painstakingly attempting to read up on concepts in a book.

Luigi Franciosi notes that remote and onsite learning are also being combined to form blended learning programs. One example is the flipped classroom model, a method that encourages students to access content away from the classroom as their homework and apply this newfound knowledge in the classroom by engaging in discussions or group efforts.

Discussion Forums

Virtual communities can connect students and teachers instantly, even if they are situated on opposite corners of the globe. Have a question or concern about last week’s lesson? Post it in a forum or board. Seeking feedback from a teacher? Reach out to him or her online.

An online forum can be valuable in a variety of other circumstances. Perhaps you were absent for a crucial lesson and need to get your hands on that day’s notes. An online tutor may be what you’re after, someone who is qualified to assist you.

Simply reading the opinions and analysis of others, students can gain a better comprehension of a topic, perhaps opening themselves up to the possibility of refining their own thinking in the future.

Luigi Franciosi concludes that technology has impacted and changed education in ways that just 20 years ago would have been unimaginable. With the continuous pace of new technology being released, the future of education is looking bright.

