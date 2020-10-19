Manufacturing robots – trends in manufacturing robot adoption

In the technology age, manufacturers face numerous challenges. Manpower is one of the major challenges facing them. Manufacturers can’t seem to find enough people to fill all the positions that they have. This leads them to make do with the number of people they have and learn to work with lesser staff.

To solve this challenge, robots have become the most obvious solution. Robots have been part of manufacturing for decades. As time moves on, so does the function of robots in industry. Here are some recent trends in robots and automation in manufacturing.

Robots Getting Smaller

The image that comes to mind when thinking of manufacturing robots is an imposing tall metallic contraption. A large thing that should always stay away from people as much as possible. This image is true of traditional robots. Over time, and as technology has developed, the robot has become smaller and smaller. It has moved from the backroom to the factory floor and working together with human workers. Modern robots occupy little space and have a wide reach. They are generally smaller than traditional robots and getting even smaller from the look of things.

Robots Are Mobile

Modern manufacturing robots are not confined to a single position. If they are needed for a task on the other end of the factory, they can be easily moved. Modern robots come with wheels or they will have platforms on which they can be placed on and moved easily. Also, because of their size, they are lighter and easier to move.

Improved Safety Standards

Traditional robots were unsafe to be around, especially when they were on. They were always kept apart from the rest of the factory operations. This is because they were prone to cause accidents and sometimes fatal accidents.

Modern robots on the other hand have high safety standards. Modern robots do not need to be put in a cage. They can work safely alongside human workers as long as there is a safe distance between them. When human workers are near, the robots can sense their presence and shut down or slow down. Further, they have smooth edges to ensure that anyone who touches them by accident is not hurt.

Popularity Of Collaborative Robots

Collaborative robots have been in the manufacturing scene for slightly over a decade now. They have grown in popularity and are expected to become the most in-demand robots by 2021. Collaborative robots are robots that can work collaboratively with people and with other robots. They work alongside human workers on the factory floor in completing a single manufacturing process.

They can also collaborate among themselves comfortably. In this case, robots work together to complete the manufacturing process in the factory.

Remotely Controlled Robots

Traditional robots have to be manually switched on and off. The trend for robots now is that they can be easily controlled remotely. You don’t have to be near them to switch them on or off. When they have problems, the robots can easily alert their controller via text. The controller can then access the robot remotely from a separate device.

They Are Easy To Use

As robot technology advances, modern robots are getting easier and easier to use. Modern collaborative robots don’t even need a specialized programmer. They have an interface that is similar to a smart phone’s. Anyone who can use a smart can become a robot operator.

They Are Connected To The Internet

Modern robot manufacturers have taken advantage of the internet of things to connect the robots to the internet. This allows for easier robot to robot collaboration, robots learning from the internet, and remote operator access.

Conclusion

Robots have been part of the history of the manufacturing industry. As the industry changes over time so do the robots. Technological advancements have led to the most changes in the industry and how robots are made. The above are the changes that robots have experienced over the years. As technology changes, we expect that there will be more changes in robots and how manufacturing is done.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: