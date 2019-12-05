Master the art of writing perfect banner ad copy with these tips

If you’re planning to start with popup banner marketing but don’t know how to commence, you’ve come to the right place. As we know, ‘popup banner’ is one of the hottest marketing trends of 2019 and seems to continue being that way. However, creating a popup banner copy that grabs your audience’s eyeballs helping you achieve your eLearning marketing goals is still a tough bet.

In many cases, your audience may either just be blown away by your offer or turned off like anything. All of this depends on how you approach them. But, you don’t have to worry! We are here with a list of several popup banners copywriting tips that can help you write the most engaging and compelling copies of your life. So, buckle up and read on.

Keep it short and succinct

Never forget, brevity is the key to today’s marketing scenario. Your audience is in the habit of skimming through content and prefers something concise and crisp. So, as soon as they witness detailed and lengthy content, they may lose interest and bounce off.

Ergo, it is essential to optimize your eLearning popup banner campaign with a content copy that is brief and compelling in a way that it grabs the attention of your prospects in just a glance. A few examples of banner copies that are sure to entice your prospective learners are: ‘Download the free ebook today’, ‘Have you enrolled in XYZ course yet?’, and others alike.

Personalization is everything

You must have already heard it innumerable times that marketing is incomplete without personalization. It definitely stands true in today’s scenario as your customers want everything to revolve around them and their interests. Hence, it is crucial for you to craft a compelling copy that revolves around their needs and desires.

Moreover, it’s best for persuading them into buying your eLearning course also because the prospects believe you are empathizing with them, understand their pain points (the lack of certain skills in this case) and are offering something benefitting (the course).

Use pun to your advantage

While crafting a popup banner ad copy, you must also consider adding a tint of humor to it. It’s important as with reducing attention spans, it is getting all the more difficult to grab the attention of users. Make sure you use it in your headline. However, remember not to overdo it or your efforts may go in vain.

Always use direct CTAs

A CTA is one of the most crucial buttons for a marketing campaign. Without it, there shall be no conversions. So, only if your CTAs are actionable, your campaign is likely to get more clicks. But, what exactly is a good CTA?

A good and actionable CTA copy is the one that directly speaks of your offer. For example, ‘Grab your 50% discount coupon on ML course today!’ or something around it.

Secondly, be wary of commonly used terms which more often kill conversions than drawing users’ attention. While a ‘read more’ may sound too demanding, a ‘find out now’ is much more intriguing and can work better to capture their interest.

Use power words and numbers

Another approach to creating compelling pop-up banner ad copies is including numbers and power words. Give your audience social proof with numbers and mention them in large, distinguishable, attractive fonts. Make sure these successfully convey your usefulness to the prospects.

Moreover, your content strategy must be packed with positive and power words to persuade your audience. It will not only trigger emotions amongst the prospects but also increase engagement. Some power words that you can use are ‘imagine, new, free, how to, joy, trust, surprise’ and others alike.

Now that you’re armed with the power to create compelling copies, play with words and boost your conversion rates today!

