A recent controversy has erupted in the gaming world over the removal of adult-themed games from online marketplaces.

This crackdown appears to be linked to concerns from payment companies like Mastercard, but Mastercard has now spoken out to deny that it directly caused these restrictions.

It all started when an advocacy group called Collective Shout sent a letter to major payment companies like PayPal, Mastercard, and Visa, criticizing them for allowing the sale of games such as No Mercy, which includes graphic and illegal content like rape, incest, and child abuse.

Following the outcry, platforms like Steam and Itch.io began taking action.

Steam, a major game distribution platform owned by Valve, announced that it would start banning games that break the rules set by payment processors, banks, or card companies.

Similarly, Itch.io also recently removed adult content from its search and browsing features while reviewing its entire catalog.

In response to growing media coverage, Mastercard released a public statement. The company said it had not directly evaluated any games or forced platforms to remove content.

However, Mastercard emphasized that it requires businesses using its payment services to prevent illegal purchases, including those involving unlawful adult content.

Valve then explained in a statement to PC Gamer about what had happened from their side. They said Mastercard didn’t talk to them directly but instead communicated through payment processors and banks.

Valve said it responded by explaining its policy of only hosting games that are legal to distribute.

However, the payment processors rejected this explanation, claiming that these types of games still posed a risk to Mastercard’s brand image and could violate Mastercard rules.

Meanwhile, Itch.io began restoring some free adult games but clarified that it’s negotiating with companies like Stripe, which said it can’t support sexually explicit content due to the rules of its banking partners.

