MD hearing aids: Is it Chinese or American?

There is a relatively close comparison between MD Hearing Aids and cheap Chinese products like Jinghao.

American consumers are paying more for MD Hearing Aids while some customer reviews suggest that these aids are identical to a $20 Chinese brand.

Some clients have reviewed MD Hearing Aids lacking in certain features, such as noise-canceling, feedback noise, and other issues after paying between $199.99 and $1599.99 for these aids.

Hearing Aids scams are becoming an increasing problem for a vulnerable consumer market.

It appears that MD Hearing Aids, an American hearing aids company has now become a topic of interest in recent consumer reviews. This comes at a time when several consumer groups, private, medical, and governmental (FDA and FTC) have stepped up monitoring of the quality and advancement of hearing aids in the American market.

Some reviews have suggested that the company is selling products that are no different than cheap Chinese hearing aids, costing consumers more than $200 per pair, while the Chinese brand is sold on Alibaba.com for roughly $25. Consumer groups focused on monitoring the hearing aid market in the U.S. such as the FDA and Better Business Bureau (BBB) are looking to combat fraudulent deals and risky purchases to ensure consumers are safeguarded against various types of hearing aid scams. Will this be something for the FDA to pursue? Only time will tell.

Can consumers see a difference between expensive MD Hearing Aids and cheap Jinghao Hearing Aids?

BBB reviews of MD Hearing Aids point to a mere 3.5 rating. Hearing aids consumers have recently raised questions regarding the near-exact match of MD Hearing Aids, and cheap Chinese brand, Jinghao. Visiting some consumer affairs platforms such as Yelp.com and the BBB revealed that in comparison to Jinghao Hearing Aids there is little to no difference in structural, technological, and functional appearance.

These reviews raise skepticism among American consumers and frequent buyers whether or not the cheap Chinese Jinghao brand is being passed off as MD Hearing Aids. With the issue being raised, it’s good to consider if consumers are being scammed into purchasing expensive MD Hearing Aids, which are sold at $199.99 for the cheapest pair when in reality are sold on Alibaba between $20 and $25.

These reviews, which are fully open to public scrutiny show that there has been no clear difference when comparing the two hearing aid brands.

Hearing Aid Reviews: MD Hearing Aids

Before purchasing any new type of hearing aid, consumer review platforms such as Yelp.com and the BBB will showcase the best and worst aspects of each hearing aid brand. With this in mind, consumer platforms such as these give a better understanding of what one can expect when purchasing a set of MD Hearing Aids and how quality can meet up with the price.

Reading some of the many reviews, you start to realize that some consumers are not only questioning the quality of MD Hearing Aids but rather raising concerns over MD Hearing Aids Refunds. More so, we did not fully investigate whether or not MD Hearing Aids are using cunning advertising on their site or other platforms, a review claimed that the company may have propped up untruthful advertising.

Additionally, some reviewers were somewhat skeptical when interacting with the MD Hearing Aids Returns Department, struggling to reach someone who can assist in a return or refund of their hearing aids. The same review showed that an unprofessional interaction between the MD Hearing Aids customer support team and the reviewer left an eeriness on the legitimacy of the company.

As previously mentioned, our investigation on the subject matter was unable to discover whether the MD Hearing Aids advertisements were legitimate or not. One review did raise this issue, starting that MD Hearing Aids advertises high-quality and advanced technology hearing aids, but on the contrary hearing aid products do not necessarily meet these advertised features.

MD Hearing Aids CEO and Blogger Doug Breaker are not responding to the Chinese issue:

In an attempt to better understand why a close comparison of both MD Hearing Aids and Jinghao Hearing Aids delivered a near-exact match, it would be helpful if CEO and Blogger, Doug Breaker was available for feedback: this has not yet happened.

It’s important to consider that the leadership and management of MD Hearing Aids have yet to step forward, helping the American consumer market to better understand why its hearing aids are so similar to the cheap Chinese brand. In the same breath, it’s noticeable that Breaker is using certain tactics to intercept the online search traffic demand from brands such as Costco and NANO, to ultimately sell MD Hearing Aid devices.

As these sorts of scams are becoming somewhat more apparent in the U.S and it is understandable that consumers will read more reviews before making a blind decision. Some of these reviews we’ve mentioned raises the question of how trustworthy and reliable MD Hearing Aids are, not just the type of hearing aids they sell, but the entirety of the company.

Comparison of MD Hearing Aids and Jinghao Hearing Aids: An Exact Match

The American hearing aids market has recently become flooded with cheap, unreliable, and defective hearing aids. Thousands of American consumers have fallen victim to fraudulent activities – placing them in a vulnerable situation.

The Jinghao Hearing Aids, a cheap Chinese hearing aid brand, as already mentioned are being sold for $25 on Alibaba.com. These cheap aids are not only leaving customers dissatisfied, as low-quality technology and materials are used throughout the hearing aids – consumers are paying almost 10 times more per hearing aid.

It’s a relatively simple equation – that consumers are receiving cheap hearing aids, when in fact they have paid an exceedingly higher price for it. With the demand for hearing aids growing, and consumers constantly looking for better and more reliable hearing aid options, some “American” hearing aid companies have to an extent misled consumers and customers with cheaper hearing aid models.

With this, there has been a strong comparison between both MD hearing aids and the Alibaba offering. Some customer reviews on Consumer Affairs have delivered a significant number of dissatisfied customers, complaining about low-quality hearing aids, defective hearing aid equipment, and unreliable technology.

Indeed MD Hearing Aids have yet to explain the difference in market demand and the close similarity between their aids and the cheap Jinghao brand. More so, it’s important to take note of how certain hearing aid companies are attempting to educate the larger market and their retainable clients on hearing aid scams that have come to light in the American market.

Are there any Hearing Aids scams currently trending in America?

With the market for hearing aids and hearing aids solutions growing, there has been an increase in regular fraudulent activity and scams. More so, it’s not easy to hear or read of these scams, as people with hearing aid problems and impaired hearing conditions are simply looking for better and more affordable hearing aid solutions. We’ve listed some of the most common scams you should look out for when purchasing hearing aids:

Refund Support on Online Ordering

As many companies are now moving to the digital era of business, a lot of online companies or mail-order companies currently exist in the U.S. that offer clients after-sales support. Scammers are using this as a way to sell a default product, asking customers a high price and going silent once a refund is requested. Scammers are using vulnerable consumers, exploiting their disability.

Trial periods that run out and being misleading

A lot of hearing aids companies now offer a free trial period that can run from 45 to 90 days, depending on the device and company. Some reviewers on consumer review platforms such as Yelp have pointed out that these advertisements and trial periods are misleading and sometimes false. This means that consumers are led to believe that a free trial period can be claimed, but once the period runs out, companies come up with tricks to delay the trial period. In the end, companies are delaying the finalization of the trial period, and consumers are left to pay.

Using emotional sales tactics to exploit a vulnerable consumer category

An easy way to spot these sorts of issues or emotional sales tactics is looking out for advertisements that read “buy one get one free”, or “One Day Only” deals offered on sites such as Amazon, eBay, and other hearing aid online stores. These sorts of sites have become a breeding ground for scammers, as they are looking for ways to infiltrate the market, both in the U.S., Europe, and as far as Australia.

Final thoughts to consider before making a purchase

These online hearing aids scams have seen a significant increase in consumer queries and dissatisfaction in products offered by MD Hearing Aids. Not only this but the close similarity to cheaper Chinese offering, Jinghao has also left customers puzzled and raising their skepticisms.

Actions carried out by CEO Doug Breaker, and MD Hearing Aids failing to step forth and inform the American consumer about the close similarity of their aids and that of the Chinese brand Jinghao has made consumers more wary than they were before.

Certain consumer platforms, both private and public are now becoming more aware of these issues and fraudulent activities that are carried out by hearing aid companies.

Awareness around these online hearing aids scams is making it easier for a vulnerable customer category to become educated and informed about fraudulent activities carried out by certain companies.

Questionable online marketing tactics by MD Hearing Aids to intercept search demand and mislead consumers from other trusted American brands is also something that raises suspicion around the legitimacy of the company and its hearing aids.

Consumers who need the assistance of hearing aids to improve hearing impairments have now been placed in a very vulnerable situation. More so, consumers should be aware of these online scams that have seen many American consumers fall victim off. Being up to date about the latest customer reviews on different platforms such as Yelp.com or the BBB will offer a better understanding of the company, its products, and more so, customer service and support.

Having access to better and more affordable hearing aids is a viable right of every American. Ultimately, brands that purport to be American made but in reality matches Chinese products are not helping to raise consumer confidence. The FDA issued regulatory requirements for hearing aids in the U.S. – making sure that providers meet these requirements is a good start.

