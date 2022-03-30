Messenger adds new shortcuts for silent messages and more

Meta’s popular messaging app, aptly named Messenger, just got a couple of new features. The company is in the process of introducing new shortcuts to Messenger and two of those new options have just become available.

Messenger just added an “@everyone” shortcut as well as a “/silent” option. The company revealed the new shortcuts in a blog post on its website earlier this week.

If you are familiar with group chats in Messenger, you probably know that you can “@” an individual to tag them specifically in a chat. Now, with the “@everyone” shortcut, you can notify the entire group chat in a single message.

Image: KnowTechie

The other new Messenger shortcut, “/silent” lets you send messages that won’t notify recipients. Just enter “/silent” before any message you send, and the recipient(s) won’t be notified.

This is a great option when you don’t want to bother a person with a message that doesn’t require an immediate response.

Image: KnowTechie

Additionally, Meta plans on adding a few more shortcuts to the Messenger app in the coming weeks. One upcoming shortcut, /Pay, will let users send and request money right from the app.

There’s also /gif coming soon to iOS so you can easily find and send GIFs from the app. Apple users will also get /shrug and /tableflip to send the old school “¯\_(ツ)_/¯” and “(╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻” emoticons with ease.

Meta says it will be adding even more shortcuts throughout the year. It will be interesting to see the other shortcuts that Meta develops for the app throughout the year.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: