Meta will officially shut down its stand-alone Messenger desktop apps for Windows and Mac on December 15.

That means if you try to log into Messenger on your computer after that date, you’ll be redirected to the Facebook website, where you can continue your chat adventures in-browser, whether you like it or not.

Users won’t be caught off guard. As reported by TechCrunch, Meta is sending in-app notifications to warn people that Messenger’s days as a desktop app are numbered.

“You will have 60 days to use the Mac Messenger app before it is fully deprecated,” reads the official help page, encouraging users to delete the app before it becomes a useless icon taking up space on your dock or taskbar.

The plan to wind down Messenger’s desktop apps was first spotted by AppleInsider, who also points out that Meta swapped the native app for a Progressive Web App (PWA) back in September 2024.

That switch quickly earned a reputation for being flaky and unreliable, a move that, in retrospect, looks like the beginning of the end for Messenger as a true desktop application.

So why is Meta pulling the plug?

The company hasn’t given a direct reason, but as CNET reports, most users are already messaging from their phones or through browsers anyway.

Maintaining separate desktop apps just isn’t a priority when the web and mobile versions cover almost everyone’s needs.

Meta is giving users a few final housekeeping tips before the shutdown: as Engadget explains, users should activate secure storage and set up a PIN to preserve their chat history before switching to the web version.

Once you’re on Facebook.com, your messages should carry over smoothly — at least, if you trust Meta’s cloud to keep things together.

What are your options if you still want a Messenger-like experience on desktop?

Windows users can use the Facebook desktop app, which is essentially the website in a new window.

Both Mac and Windows users can head to Messenger.com. If you’re craving a real app, there are independent projects like Caprine floating around, or you could consider jumping to alternative messaging platforms like Signal, Telegram, or Discord for a more native experience.

The bottom line: Meta is clearly nudging (or shoving) everyone to the web, so if you’ve been clinging to the Messenger desktop apps, it’s time to say goodbye.

