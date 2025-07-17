Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Meta is now testing a new way to sign up for Threads, its X (Twitter) competitor, by allowing users to create an account using Facebook instead of Instagram.

This change, spotted by Social Media Today and confirmed in a Meta support article, isn’t widely available yet, but it marks a shift in how the platform handles user onboarding.

Originally, Threads required users to log in with their Instagram accounts, which helped the app grow quickly by carrying over users’ profiles, followers, and connections.

However, this strategy also led to some issues with content quality.

Many Instagram users who jumped to Threads brought with them habits like posting engagement bait or shallow content, which disappointed users looking for more thoughtful posts like those often found on X (Twitter).

By letting people sign up using Facebook, Meta is offering another path that could attract users with different interests and online habits.

The company says using a Facebook login helps “unlock features that work across Threads and Facebook,” and that your information across both platforms will be combined. (Via: Engadget)

This means what you see on Threads, like suggested posts or ads, may be influenced by your Facebook activity.

Still, Facebook comes with its own baggage. The platform is often criticized for being cluttered with spam, misinformation, and clickbait.

So while this change could improve the user experience for some, it might also come with new challenges, depending on how Meta manages the content flow.

The move is part of a larger effort to make Threads more independent from Instagram.

In November 2024, Meta said it planned to remove automatic Instagram follower imports during account setup.

More recently, Threads began testing its own direct messaging system, rather than relying on Instagram’s DMs.

Meta appears to be slowly separating Threads from Instagram to give it a more unique identity, and allowing Facebook sign-ups is the latest step in that direction.

