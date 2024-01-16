Microsoft introduces Copilot Pro, a $20/month AI assistant

Microsoft was apparently working on a subscription-based plan for the “Pro” version of Copilot. However, the Windows company made it official yesterday and launched its premium plan.

According to Microsoft, the Copilot Pro was designed for power users and Microsoft 365 customers who want to use Copilot in 365 apps for personal use.

Here are the Copilot Pro benefits you have been waiting for

Microsoft’s Copilot Pro will cost you $20 per month for a single user, along with quite a few benefits.

Access to the latest AI models, even during peak time, starting with GPT-4 Turbo.

Improved image generation with 100 boosts per day – making the image quality more detailed and landscape images.

The Copilot GPT builder is coming and you will be able to use it to build your own Copilot GPT.

Complete access to Copilot in Word, Excel, OneNote, Outlook, and PowerPoint – only if you are a Microsoft 365 subscriber.

Nevertheless, Microsoft’s Copilot Pro fee matches OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus, which also offers a plethora of benefits, including priority access to the latest AI models, plugin access, a turbo mode, priority access to new features, and more.

