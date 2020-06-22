Misconceptions about work compensation for tech company employees

Many office workers assume that the workers’ compensation insurance program is only designed to help manual laborers injured on construction sites or other inherently dangerous job sites. Thankfully, this is not the case.

Workers’ compensation insurance protects workers across many different industries, including the tech industry. Read on to find out about several of the most common misconceptions surrounding workers’ compensation in the tech industry.

Myth #1: Slips, Falls, and Trips Aren’t Covered

Many tech workers assume erroneously that injuries incurred due to slips, trips, and falls at the workplace won’t be covered by workers’ compensation insurance. When these injuries require medical attention and a recovery period, the injured party will still be unable to work, though, and will still need to find a way to keep up with medical bills and the expenses of daily life. Whether the injury occurred due to an employer’s negligence or just as a random accident doesn’t matter. If it happened at work, the injured worker should be able to file a workers’ compensation claim. Schedule a Free Work Injury Consultation for help.

Myth #2: Only Acute Injuries Are Covered by Workers’ Compensation

Many tech industry workers assume that their injuries won’t be covered because they didn’t occur during some kind of unpredictable, one-time accident like a falling ladder or a malfunctioning piece of industrial equipment. This is not true. Repetitive motion injuries are very common in the tech industry, and even though they occur over time, not at once during an accident, tech workers are often entitled to compensation.

Myth #3: Workers’ Compensation Is Only Available if the Injury Occurred Due to the Employer’s Negligence

There are steps employers can take to prevent slips, trips, falls, and even repetitive motion injuries. They can ensure that the floors of the office are kept free of clutter and that the sidewalks aren’t icy to reduce the risk of trips and slips, for example, or could provide employees with ergonomic furniture, keyboards, and mice to reduce the risk of repetitive motion injuries. Ultimately, though, whether the employer has taken these preventative steps is irrelevant. If an employee is hurt on the job, even if he or she was partially to blame for the accident, that employee should be entitled to workers’ compensation.

Myth #4: Injured Workers Have No Say in the Exam Process

Although employers’ insurance providers typically choose which doctor will examine the patient, that doesn’t mean the injured worker has no say in the process. In most cases, injured workers can request physicians who share the same gender and can expect the examining physician to be within a reasonable distance of their homes or workplaces. They can also request that their personal physicians be present during the exam.

Myth #5: Injured Workers Shouldn’t Rush the Process

Injured workers should file incident reports within two years after their injuries occur, whether they are the result of freak accidents or repetitive motion. Once this happens, employers are required to deal with the claim as efficiently as possible. If an employer delays an injured tech workers’ benefits and that leads to further injury due to delays in treatment, the worker may be able to take further legal action.

The Bottom Line

Tech workers are afforded the same protections under the law as manual laborers and other workers. If they’ve been injured at work, they should file an incident report as quickly as possible.

