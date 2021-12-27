Miss Google Photo’s free unlimited storage? Get 100GB of storage for just $18

Google officially ended the company’s offering of free unlimited storage for high-quality images on Google Photos on June 1. So if you were lucky enough to download a backup of all of your files, you might be looking for an alternative to store them all.

Google does offer paid subscriptions that give users more available storage. With plans starting at $1.99 per month/$19.99 per year for 100 GB. If that sounds a little too rich for your blood, here’s an alternative worth checking out: G Cloud Mobile Backup. Right now, you can get a three-year subscription of 100GB for just $18.

With this plan, you won’t ever need to worry about losing a single media file or running out of space on your phone. You can migrate your call logs, contacts, messages, or media to any Apple or Android device. Amazon AWS Cloud securely stores your data and encrypts it with military-grade 256 AES encryption. No app is needed; you can access your G Cloud account from any web browser.

While it’s sad that Google is ending the free unlimited photo storage, it has been coming. Thankfully, you have other options out there, and G Cloud seems like a solid choice. Click the button below for more information.

