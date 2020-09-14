Most sought-after free casino slot games this year

2020 has been one of the best years for online casinos so far — they managed to attract millions of new players from all corners of the world. As a result of online casinos’ collaboration with some of the most prominent software production companies, great new games saw the light of day. New competitors appeared in the online gambling industry as well and forced everyone to dramatically improve their services.

Even though online casinos have never been safer, more diverse, and more lucrative, the increase in popularity they’re currently experiencing is primarily due to the great free casino slot games they offer. This is because all newcomers want to try the games out and make sure they know how to play them before they deposit any real money.

The Beauty of Simplicity

Online slots are at the very top of the list when it comes to the popularity of online casino games. These games are simple, highly engaging, and often very lucrative. Also, people like them because they don’t require too much attention — you can sit back, open a can of beer, and enjoy your favorite game for hours. There are so many interesting online slots it would probably take you years to try them all out.

Slots are often based on famous movies or books. Besides, many of them have awesome background music. On the whole, online slots are a perfect free-time activity. According to some recent statistics, these are the titles everyone’s playing this year:

Gonzo’s Quest — Based on the life of an adventurous Spanish conquistador Gonzalo Pizarro, Gonzo’s Quest is an exciting journey into the heart of the Amazon jungle. This is one of the first games created by NetEnt, but it remains their most successful title to this day. Players of all ages instantly fall in love with the charming Spanish explorer who’s more than eager to find the mysterious Eldorado.

Starburst — This is one of the top-rated online slots in the UK — software producers at NetEnt are very proud of it. Even though Starburst is not their greatest title of all time, it made them very famous in Britain.

Mega Moolah — Created by Microgaming, Mega Moolah is one of the most lucrative casino games ever. It appeared in September 2019 and immediately captured the attention of a huge number of players. You can find it on every decent online gambling platform. What’s even better, most of them will let you play it for free.

Wheel of Fortune — Based on the famous TV show, Wheel of Fortune is one of the most frequently played online slots in the US.

Game of Thrones — The name says it all. Just like the HBO series it was based on, this online slot game is immensely popular throughout the world. It’s available in almost every good online casino.

Magnet for New Players

When talking about games that bring people to online casinos, we can’t help but mention the omnipresent online bingo games. It turns out that those who look for free casino slots often like to play Bingo Blitz online, as well. However, nothing can attract beginners like a wide variety of free online slots.

Most online casinos are aware of this, which is why they allow newcomers to enjoy their favorite games free of charge. For now, it seems that this approach is giving awesome results. Inexperienced players can learn how to play and overcome their fear of the unknown.

At the same time, online casinos can get new customers who will appreciate the generosity they were treated with. This is a win-win situation for this rapidly expanding industry whose best days are yet to come.

