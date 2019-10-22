Moti One Vape: Super simple to use and it comes in six different colors

The MOTI is a new pod vape that is designed by the same people who created MOJO disposables. It’s a sleek-looking pod device that is available in a bunch of different colors and it’s draw-activated for easy use.

You can get it with either pre-filled or refillable pods and it’s been generating quite a bit of buzz around the vaping scene. Moti one is one of the finest vapes which comes under the compact size which can be easily fit in your pocket.

Here’s why the Moti One Vape should be on your radar

Easy To Fill

One of a kind effortless and convenient filling mechanism. All you need is to insert the nozzle and use a little pressure to open the seal to fill.

Ideal for The Adult Mind

Moti One is smartly designed for Generation Z with a mature mind. The modern and innovative filling design saves a lot of time so you can achieve maximum satisfaction.

Meta Tech Technology: Pure Taste

Experience matters a lot, with the innovative Meta Tech heating technology, Moti One’s every drop of e-liquid is heated evenly making every hit delicate and sufficient. Thanks to Meta Tech, each element of the pod system works in sync to flavor your lifestyle with state-of-the-art elegance.

Durable and Wear-Resisting Body

Moti uses zinc alloy as the product material making every vape durable and harder to break. Quality is one thing Moti cares a lot.

Streamlined Design

Moti One’s smooth, sleek, and modern design will make you flaunt the device in front of your friend.

Flexibility

With Moti One, you can control your nicotine needs so that you have more freedom to choose the varied flavor.

Go Green

Its refillable design allows you to use the pod repeatedly. Moti believes that it’s essential for us to save limited resources on the planet. We think green, act green.

There are still speculations about the price of the device. However, according to MOI officials, the device will not come bearing a steep price tag. Ultimately, Moti One is made for users to choose e-liquid more freely. If you are looking for a device with many flavors, the MOTI ONE, an easy filling vape, is suitable for you.

Sunrise Deep Blue Rose Forest Sliver Iron Black

