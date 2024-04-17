Motorola launches Edge 50 series and Moto Buds Plus earbuds

Motorola has launched some of the best budget Android smartphones in the past few years, including last year’s most affordable clamshell flip phone, the Moto Razr 2023.

However, the company also has mid-range and flagship Android smartphone segments, and today, the company is launching its flagship Motorola Edge 50 series.

The Motorola Edge 50 series is comprised of three smartphones: the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, and the previously launched Motorola Edge 50 Pro.

In addition, the company is also launching the new Moto Buds Plus earbuds with ANC at $130 in North America.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra specs and details

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is the star of the series, but it isn’t like the other smartphones with the “Ultra” moniker sporting flashy, overkill hardware.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra features a 6.7-inch Super HD pOLED display with a resolution of 2,712 x 1,220 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The best part about the Edge 50 Ultra’s display is that it is 10-bit color-calibrated for 100% DCI-P3 color space and has multiple Pantone certifications.

Under the hood, the Edge 50 Ultra sports the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, coupled with 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB or 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

In addition, the smartphone offers microSD card support up to 1TB.

On the camera side, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra does not have the best but a capable setup.

There’s a 50MP 1/1.3-inch primary sensor with f/1.6, 1.2µm pixels, PDAF, and OIS, coupled with a 50MP ultrawide sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 0.64µm pixels, 122° FoV, and autofocus for macro, and a 64MP telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 1.4µm pixels, autofocus, OIS, and 3x optical zoom.

A 50MP sensor covers the front with f/1.9 aperture, 0.64µm pixels, and autofocus.

The handset is powered by a 4,500 Li-ion battery, which supports 125W TurboPower wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

The rest of the notable specs include Bluetooth 5.4 support, Wi-Fi 7, USB 3.1 Gen 2, and an IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra will come with Android 14 out-of-the-box with the company’s new Hello UX. The company is also said to offer generative features.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion specs and details

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion offers two different sets of hardware depending on the region.

The regular variant offers a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, while the Latin America variant offers the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1.

The Edge 50 Fusion sports a FHD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. (less RAM and storage combinations for Latin America)

On the camera front, the Edge 50 Fusion offers a 50MP LYT-700C primary camera with f/1.88, 1µm pixels, and OIS, coupled with a 13MP ultrawide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12µm pixels, 120° FoV.

A 32MP sensor with f/2.45 and 0.7µm pixels covers the front.

Lastly, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion sports a 5,000 mAh battery, an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, and comes with Android 14 out-of-the-box.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro specs and details

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro has already been released to several markets with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC.

It sports a stunning 6.7-inch Super HD pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits of peak brightness.

There’s a triple camera setup on its back with a 50MP primary sensor in the lead coupled with a 10MP telephoto and a 13MP ultrawide. A 50MP camera covers the front.

The Edge 50 Pro is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery with 125W fast charging and 50W wireless charging support.

Other notable features include Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6E, IP68 dust and water resistance rating, and Android 14 out-of-the-box.

Moto Edge 50 Ultra Moto Edge 50 Fusion Moto Edge 50 Pro Display 6.7-inch pOLED, 144Hz, 1,220 x 2,712 pixels, 2,500 nits peak brightness 6.7-inch pOLED, 120Hz, 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, 1,600 nits peak brightness 6.7-inch pOLED, 144Hz, 1,220 x 2,712 pixels, 2,000 nits peak brightness SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (Latin America) Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 RAM & Storage 12GB/16GB

512GB/1TB – UFS 4.0 8GB/12GB

128GB/256GB/512GB – UFS 2.2 8GB/12GB

128GB/256GB/512GB – UFS 2.2 Camera Rear Cameras: 50MP + 64MP + 50MP

Front Camera: 50MP Rear Cameras: 50MP + 13MP

Front Camera: 32MP Rear Cameras: 50MP + 10MP + 13MP

Front Camera: 50MP Battery & Charging 4,500 mAh

125W TurboPower fast charging

50W wireless

10W reverse wireless 5,000 mAh

68W wired charging support 4,500 mAh

125W TurboPower fast charging

50W wireless

10W reverse wireless OS Android 14 Android 14 Android 14 Colors Nordic Wood, Forest Grey(Vegan leather), and Peach Fuzz(Vegan leather) Forest Blue, Hot Pink (vegan suede), and Marshmallow Blue (vegan leather)

Luxe Lavender, Moonlight Pearl, Black Beauty

Motorola Edge 50 series price and availability

Mototola Edge 50 Ultra will go on sale in the coming weeks, starting at €999 ($1,063), while the Edge 50 Fusion will start at €399 ($424).

Both handsets are confirmed to be available in markets in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Oceania.

On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro has already been launched in India and will be available in Europe, Oceania, and Latin America, including Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico, at a starting price of €699 ($743).

Regarding the US release, Motorola has stated a “commitment to expanding the Edge family in North America this year.” However, the company didn’t elaborate on which models would be available at what price.

That said, Motorola usually rebrands its smartphones for the North American launch. So, don’t be surprised if you see the same handset with a different name in the US later in the year.

