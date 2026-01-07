Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Motorola’s first book-style foldable, the Razr Fold, actually looks like real competition for Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 instead of yet another clunky also-ran.

You’re getting a 6.6-inch cover screen and an 8.1-inch 2K LTPO inner display that’s slightly larger than Samsung’s panels, with enough room to multitask and doodle with a Moto Pen—though, annoyingly, the stylus still doesn’t dock in the phone.

In person, the crease doesn’t scream at you, the screen is punchy, and while it’s not the thinnest or lightest foldable on the table, it still feels like something you could actually pocket without wearing cargo pants.

Motorola is also flexing on cameras: a trio of 50MP sensors (main Sony LYTIA, ultra-wide/macro, and 3x periscope) plus a 32MP external selfie and 20MP internal camera, with Dolby Vision video in the mix.

On-device AI tries to earn its keep with tricks like Catch Me Up, which digests your notification firehose, and Next Move, which surfaces contextual suggestions based on whatever’s on screen.

The color options skew classy rather than gamer RGB, with Blackened Blue sporting a textured grid back and Lily White going for a softer finish.

Motorola is dodging price talk for now, but its track record with the clamshell Razr suggests it will undercut Samsung again.

If this lands closer to the rumored $1,500 mark instead of the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s $2,000 territory, the Razr Fold stops being a neat CES prototype and starts being the foldable a lot of Android users actually buy.

