Move over Instapot, Julia’s here to rock your kitchen

One of the coolest cooking gadgets at CES 2020 is the Julia, from CookingPal. It (or should that be she?) can take all the guesswork out of the question “What the fuck am I going to cook tonight?”, by using AI smarts and an integrated camera to recommend recipes based on what you have in your fridge.

Oh, and once you’ve decided on the recipe, Julia can chop, whizz, stir, cook and do just about everything except plate your meal up.

CookingPal’s Julia is the kitchen gadget you knead on your counter

Okay, so Julia isn’t just a standalone device. There’s also a Smart Hub, which is a custom-made tablet that uses AI to turn itself into your head chef. Everything from deciding what recipe to cook based on what the AI-enabled camera sees in your fridge, to telling you the recipe steps and how to cook it, to controlling the cooking from everywhere in your home is all handled by the display.

Oh, and the Hub will learn from your cooking habits to tailor recommendations to your palate. You can even order groceries through it, making cooking easy from start to finish.

Julia looks like a retro-futuristic food processor/mixer. It can cook, steam, chop, knead, mix, weigh, boil, grate, emulsify, whisk, grind, and yes, even blend. The device will even clean up afterward if you add some dish soap to the mixing bowl.

It’s a good thing that Julia replaces many of your kitchen tools, as it will be an eye-watering $1,000 when available in Q3 of this year. CookingPal is also working on a Smart Oven and a Smart Pressure Cooker to add to the range.

