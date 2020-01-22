Mozilla’s Firefox VR web browser launching on Pico soon

Virtual reality is poised to play a much bigger role in the future of web browsing. At CES last week, Mozilla announced that it would soon be launching its VR web browser on Pico headsets.

The news comes just after Mozilla announced a new feature for Firefox Reality that would make it much easier for users to toggle between virtual reality headsets and plain PCs.

Firefox Reality is a web browser made specifically for virtual reality. It can do everything a traditional web browser can, with some unique added features. The platform is built entirely for virtual reality, and unlike similar products like WebVR (launched by Mozilla in 2014), you can use it in a headset.

For instance, you can search the Web and browse both 2D and 3D content—all without ever having to touch the trackpad or mouse. A voice-activated search also prevents you from having to type anything into the browser.

Currently, the majority of VR headsets are geared towards individual users across gaming, social, and education segments

The announcement shows that Mozilla will start focusing more on VR advantages for businesses, creating workforce solutions that bridge the current market. The Pico Neo 2 headset lineup, slated for release in Q1 2020, focuses on delivering business solutions via virtual reality technology. Through the merge, users could instantly send links, documents, photos, and more directly through the browser.

Pico headsets will also come equipped with Mozilla Hubs, a web-based social virtual reality platform that would allow users to collaborate and communicate in a customized VR space simply by following a hyperlink. This social space will be available on web browsers and on headsets. This would make it possible for coworkers around the world to work together in a virtual environment.

Mozilla is following a trend that will continue to grow in the future. Currently, many Fortune 500 companies use virtual reality to train employees—including Walmart, UPS, and Boeing. These companies believe that tech tools are the key to strengthening their workforce and speeding up the training process.

This isn’t the first time Mozilla made its foray into the headset space. Last year, it introduced Firefox Reality to Oculus Quest. And it currently runs on Google Daydream, HTC Vive Focus, and Oculus Go headsets.

Moving forward, we can expect more businesses to incorporate 3D elements into their web experiences. Certain industries like real estate, travel, and healthcare could particularly benefit from this high level of immersion. Tools like ReactNext and Vizor make developing web-based virtual reality content easier than ever.

But for businesses, scaling is also crucial. Virtual reality is code-heavy and could slow down your site. In this case, consider opting for end-to-end outsourced web support from a service like IPGeeks. Ultimately, your goal is to stay ahead of the curve. In the future, we can expect more 3D virtual environments to grow and dictate the way sites operate within browsers.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: