Multifunctional software for starting your own sportsbook

Nowadays, there are so many different software solutions for bookmakers, thanks to which millions of people bet on sports, e-sports, and other popular events every day. If you have decided to start your own betting business, then you need to look for reliable software providers and pick the best solution.

Finding a quality product like the Altenar team sportsbook software solution, you can count on professional success and large-scale profits. The vendor hosts the software on Amazon Web Services cloud storage instead of physical server hardware. This approach provides a high speed of processing requests, including automatic updating of coefficients in real-time.

Software that has built-in options stands out qualitatively from the crowd of competitors. Therefore, when choosing a platform solution, you should pay attention to the availability of Multi Builder, Punters ToolBox, Cash Out, and similar features. Let’s take a closer look at the key characteristics:

Multi Builder — It is a universal sports betting tool that simplifies and speeds up decision-making for both beginners and experienced gamblers. Multi Builder allows users to quickly add profitable odds to their portfolio with a detailed analysis of the benefits of the selected bet.

Punters ToolBox — It is a bonus for the starting bet. A part of the beta is paid by the provider without changing the previously established pair of coefficients.

Cash Out — Players can cash out their winnings at reduced odds, without waiting for the end of the match or race.

Payment Segment

Bookmaker software should have a sound payment policy, as well as transaction management systems, in one place to provide prompt service. Also, it is essential to integrate key payment solutions to the platform so that all users could find their best-suited options without making a step extra.

Mobile Betting App Software

Since about 70% of Internet traffic is generated from mobile gadgets, a software developer must take into account global trends, adapting software for bookmakers to mobile and tablet devices. Betting software should be developed in the form of a mobile application, contain the function of automatically sending the latest events and up-to-date odds for selected sports. This option will be useful for professional gamers looking for the most profitable sets of coefficients.

Features of the mobile solution that performs at max:

Implementation of all sportsbook functions available in its desktop version;

Responsive design that easily adjusts to the parameters of all popular gadgets;

Access through a browser or download the application in the AppStore, Google Play;

Support for pre-match and live betting;

The availability of interesting odds for all sporting events;

Risk management and full control of operations on the site.

Conclusion

Choosing a reliable developer is the perfect choice for launching your own startup with a high return on investment. It will help you reach success in a highly competitive business.

