Just as the digital revolution has changed the world, coding for kids has gained a lot of traction. Most parents, teachers, and administrators have responded to the unmet and continuously rising demand for programming skills. Similarly, some giant tech companies, such as Google and Apple, have stepped in, providing customized coding courses for kids still pursuing early childhood education.

However, despite these appreciations, some people are still skeptical about the future of computer programming. Most detractors think that teaching coding to kids is a waste of time and money. Highlighted below are widely circulated myths about coding for kids.

Kids are Too Young to Learn Coding

The majority of those who detest coding for kids think that they are too young to learn to program. According to this faction, coding should be a reserve for college students with established interests in this discipline. To them, kids learn very basic programming, and the time spent on learning to code can be used for other subjects. However, the effects of applying such logic to other studies, such as STEM, are unimaginable.

Similarly, some think that kids cannot learn beyond the fundamental visual block coding models. This is also not true, as some kids can even master text-based coding. The only challenge is identifying the best age for kids to start learning to code. Most kids’ coding schools prefer kids above 7 years. However, students as young as 5 years can begin learning basic computer science concepts.

Coding is for Nerds and not a General Discipline

There has been a widespread stereotypical perception that coding and software development is for nerds, introverts, and socially awkward people. Such perceptions are fueled by various TV series and other shows displaying computer experts in such a manner. While this is harmless to kids, it sends the wrong message to aspiring software engineers.

Despite such beliefs, kids should know that coding is not for nerds or those with antisocial behavior. Anybody can become a programmer. That aside, the majority, approximately 92 percent of programmers and software developers, are men. While several reasons can explain these statistics, the female gender should enjoy similar support to excel in programming. Beneficial initiatives, such as GirlsWhoCode, are beneficial in empowering young girls.

Coding is for the Intelligent

While it is true that coding involves extensive algorithms, you don’t need to be of a high IQ or math nerd to learn how to code. Actually, most popular programmers don’t have any formal education. Coding revolves around creativity, dedication, hard work, and extensive practice. Fortunately, several free resources are available for kids who want to learn the basics of coding. Like other professions, programming involves learning and practicing the basics as you slowly build up new skills.

There is no Human Interaction

Most parents are afraid that introducing their kids to coding will make them introverts with poor social habits. This stems from the thought that programmers spend hours staring at their screens. While this is true, sharing knowledge is a common culture amongst web developers.

Programmers work together, communicate, share ideas, and collaborate on various projects. Software engineering is an open-source field with ingrained teamwork. Coders are encouraged to share what they know and ask for help where necessary. Programmers do not work in isolation.

Bottom Line

Learning to code for kids come with several benefits. With computer technology taking up all aspects of society, it is equally important for your kids to understand computer language. Therefore, you shouldn’t allow baseless myths about coding for kids to overshadow the importance of introducing your kid to programming.

